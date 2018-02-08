New Column Serves as Welcome Respite

Editor:

I wish to thank the Indy for publishing Skip Hellewell’s “Finding Meaning,” in the Feb. 2 edition. His subject of “Beware the Unexamined Life” struck a chord with me. In today’s’ chaotic world and with information coming at us from all angles, it is so refreshing to take the time to ponder just how “meaningful” our individual lives are and where we may each go to find the “peace” that we long for.

Thank you and Skip for the simple reminder of charity and just how important it is!

Hopefully his timely messages will continue.

With many thanks,

Beth Garlock, Laguna Beach