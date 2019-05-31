New Event to Precede Annual Men’s Open

Share this:

Come root for your beach at the “Battle of the Beaches” city volleyball championship on Sunday, June 2. The‘Battle of the Beaches’ is a tournament pitting teams from Main Beach, Victoria Beach, Three Arch Bay and Emerald Bay against each other in a round-robin event. Teams are allowed as many players as they want, but must field one girl on the court at all times, and can’t pull players from the Men’s 65th Open, which begins on Saturday, June 1, on Main Beach with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Play on both days will start around 9:30 and go all day. There is no cover charge, but seating is limited, especially on Sunday.

Volleyball legends Randy Stoklos, Sinjin Smith, Tim Hovland and Mike Dodd with guests Steve Obradovich and Dane Selznick will be doing play by play on Saturday and Sunday’s live stream on www.p1440.com, Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings’ event series and digital community. Fans will enjoy DJ music by Laguna’s Laura Buckle and a historic photo display including photos by the late, great Mike Altishin. There will also be volleyball themed beach apparel and accessories for sale by p1440, Plastic Clothing, Jolyn Clothing, Slunks Sportswear, Suja Juice, Juice Plus+ and more.

The Battle of the Beaches finals will be played just before the Men’s 65th Annual Laguna Open finals on Sunday, June 2.

For more info and pictures of the Laguna Open, visit Laguna Beach Volleyball on Facebook, LagunaOpen on Instagram and LagunaOpen.org on the web. All the Laguna Beach tournaments offered by the California Beach Volleyball Association will be listed at www.cbva.com. To learn more about p1440 and to watch the tournament live stream, tune in at www.p1440.com. Contact the Laguna Open at [email protected]