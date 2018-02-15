New Mural Adds Color to the Canyon

The president of the Laguna College of Art and Design and faculty member Timothy Robert Smith this week took the wraps off “Upside Downtown,” a new mural installed at LCAD East Campus, 2265 Laguna Canyon Road.

The project was initiated by Smith, who asked LCAD President Jonathan Burke for his approval to replace an older mural. Ten students executed the work last summer, a Laguna Beach version of an earlier Smith painting.

Pierce’s Change Agents Receive a Close-Up

An exhibition of 50 portraits of people who have had an impact on artist Russell Pierce are on display in the Community Art Project gallery, 260 Ocean Ave., 2nd Floor, through May 30.

An 11 a.m. reception for the artist is planned for Saturday, Feb. 17. Pierce discusses the diversity of his styles and mediums in a noon talk Saturday, March 10.

Former Exhibitor Opens New Show

The work of Bradford Salamon showcasing his portraits of vintage objects alongside his painting “Red Billow Camera,” will be on display at the foaSouth gallery, 1006 S. Coast Highway, through April 25.

The gallery, inside Active Culture, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Some of Salamon’s works were acquired by the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection.

‘Fresh’ Exhibit Opens at Pacific Edge

Laguna Beach artist Tom Swimm will debut 35 new oil paintings in “Fresh Colors,” a show opening with a reception for the artist Saturday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pacific Edge Gallery, 540 S. Coast Highway. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery until March 2.