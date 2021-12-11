New mystery novel features Laguna Beach in 1968

LB Indy Staff
Author T. Jefferson Parker. Photo courtesy of Rita Parker

Three-time Edgar Award-winner T. Jefferson Parker will release his latest novel A Thousand Steps,” which paints the nostalgic scene of Laguna Beach in 1968, on Jan. 11.

The New York Times best-selling authors novel is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent but beloved time and place.

The main character Matt Antony is 16, broke, and never sure where his next meal is coming from. His moms a stoner, his deadbeat dad is a no-show, and his brother is fighting in Vietnam and his sister Jazz has just gone missing.

The police figure shes just another runaway hippie, enjoying a summer of love, but Matt doesnt believe it, especially after another missing girl turns up dead on the beach.

