New ordinance requires Laguna landlords to inform city of tenant evictions

Community Workshop on Ordinance to be Held June 18

The City of Laguna Beach recently adopted Ordinance 1696 which establishes new notice and reporting requirements for tenant evictions.

City officials voted the ordinance into place to improve transparency and adherence to state laws, specifically Assembly Bill 1482 and Senate Bill 567.

The ordinance went into effect on April 12.

“This ordinance adds important safeguards protecting the rights of tenants and ensuring transparency in the eviction process,” said Councilmember Bob Whalen, who spearheaded the effort. “By requiring timely submission of eviction notices and providing tenants with access to critical information, we are fostering a more equitable and accountable housing environment in Laguna Beach. Our community deserves to be informed and supported, and this ordinance is a crucial step in that direction.”

Laguna Beach residents will receive a detailed overview of the new ordinance at a workshop this Tuesday, June 18, at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue.

Ordinance Requirements:

Property owners and landlords must submit a copy of any notice to end a tenancy to the city within three calendar days of giving an eviction notice to a tenant. This requirement guarantees that the city is notified of all eviction notices.

If the landlord fails to submit a copy of the notice, the city may withhold building permit inspections for “substantial remodels,” the city said in a press release. The move is intended to protect tenants’ rights and enforce compliance.

Tenants can use the tenancy termination notice portal on the city website to confirm their property owner or landlord has submitted the necessary eviction notice. This portal assures tenants that their eviction process is being monitored for legal compliance.

Property owners must give detailed information to their tenants concerning any planned demolitions or substantial remodels, including the scope of work, estimated duration and relevant permits or contracts.

“With this ordinance, we are taking a decisive step toward greater fairness and transparency in our housing practices,” Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said. “Our goal is to uphold the rights of tenants while ensuring that property owners adhere to clear and consistent standards. This ordinance reflects our commitment to creating a balanced and just community for all Laguna Beach residents.”

Visit the City of Laguna Beach website for further details and to access the tenancy termination notice portal. For more information, contact housing program coordinator Jennifer Savage at 949-715-1141 or [email protected].