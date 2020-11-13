Newest Laguna Beach officer graduates police academy

Share this:

Samantha Krakower joined the ranks of Laguna Beach police officers after graduating in late October from the Regional Criminal Justice Training Center at Golden West College.

Krakower was born and raised in Huntington Beach. She graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Criminal Justice in 2018. Her desire to become a police officer started from working with children in the foster care system.

She wants to help victims of abuse and be a resource for those who are victims of violence. Krakower started working at the Laguna Beach Police Department as a jailer in 2019 and enjoyed the culture and environment of the department.

Although she’s interested in experiencing different assignments, Krakower hopes to become a school resource officer during her career. She is looking forward to keeping Laguna Beach safe and serving community members.

