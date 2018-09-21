Newport Beach Doctor, Girlfriend Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Share this:

A Newport Beach doctor and his girlfriend were arrested last week on multiple felony sexual assault counts, the Orange County District Attorney reported this week.

Orthopedic surgeon and reality star Grant William Robicheaux, 38, was charged Sept. 11 with felony counts of rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of an assault weapon.

He also received a sentencing enhancement of being personally armed with firearm during health and safety code violation. He faces 40 years in state prison.

Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, of Brea, was also charged, with a sentencing enhancement of knowingly vicariously armed with firearm. She faces 30 years and eight months in state prison.

Arraignment for both is scheduled for Oct. 25.

The defendants created a false sense of security for victims because they are “clean cut and good looking,” OCDA Tony Rackauckas explained in a press conference Tuesday.

“We’ve all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing, well a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing, or a wolf can be a beautiful woman,” Rackauckas said.

There are several videos on Robicheaux’s phone that show women who appear to be highly intoxicated, beyond the ability to consent or resist, Rackauckas explained. They are “barely responsive” to the defendant’s sexual advances, he added.

“Based on this evidence, we believe that there might be many unidentified victims out there,” Rackauckas said.

Reportedly, at least six more possible victims have already come forward.

Authorities urge anyone who believes they have been a victim, or have information related to the crime and about the defendants, to call Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at (714) 347-8794.