Nextdoor Rumor About Local Fentanyl Deaths False, City Says

City officials released a statement today quashing a Nextdoor rumor that there have been “six fentanyl-related deaths in Laguna Beach this past week,” including a Laguna Beach High School student.

The post in the “Laguna Beach Only Neighbors” group infers that the false information originated from a recent Laguna Beach Woman’s Club meeting.

Authorities said this information is inaccurate, misleading and has created an exaggerated community concern.

The person who posted the false information was notified directly but has yet to remove the post, officials said.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has confirmed that there have been no fentanyl-related deaths involving a high-school student.

However, police report that two separate suspected fentanyl-related deaths of adult men happened this month in Laguna Beach.

City officials say fentanyl and its associated dangers are a nationwide concern and should not be taken lightly. The police department and the LBUSD work closely to educate students about fentanyl dangers. The LBPD School Resource Officer has worked with school staff to provide fentanyl education to our students and parents throughout the school year.

“We will continue to work closely with our community partners to keep the Laguna Beach community safe, educated and informed,” the release from the city stated.