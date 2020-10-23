No Square Theatre to Lampoon Coronavirus in Latest ‘Lagunatics’

Share this:

No Square Theatre’s annual parody show will stream its spoof the pandemic experience in “The Elephant in The Room” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 at nosquare.org.

“Wherever you live, you’ll get all the jokes because―at the risk of being trite―we’re all in this together,” Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen said in a statement.

Lagunatics is not all about local topics this year. If it were a drinking game, participants would take a swig at every mention of These Unprecedented Times, These Uncertain Times, Our New Normal, At Home Together, and Oh crap, I forgot my mask. The song parody gems deal with such issues as TP hoarding, my-salon-is-closed hair, waiting for a vaccine, quarantine fat, home schooling, Zoom meetings, outdoor concerts, bread baking craze, delivery services, and more.

But wait―for the perfect Pandemic Party Experience (PPE), you can purchase a bottle of excellent wine and other silly Lagunatics 2020 party essentials. PPE will be available for purchase ($100) and free local delivery by visiting NoSquare.org.

The star-studded cast includes these favorite familiar faces: Bree Burgess Rosen, Tom Joliet, Patrick Quilter, Bridget English, Carrie Reynolds, Ella Wyatt, Emma Hutchinson, Eric T. Anderson, Jay Rechter, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, McKay Mangum, Paul Nygro, Rob Harryman, Roxanna Ward, Sabrina Harper, and Yvonne Browning. And in addition, you’ll see this talented group of OCSA and LBHS students and recent grads: Rylee Bullington, Charlee Rubino, Grace Gilchrist, Luka Salib, Lula Buckle, Nicholas Reardon, and Shelby Thomas.

“The Elephant in the Room” is directed by Rosen and Paul Nygro, with music direction by Roxanna Ward. Writers include Bree Burgess Rosen, Rebecca Lyles, Bridget English, Ella Wyatt, Paul Nygro, and Rob Harryman. Choreography and Cinematography by Paul Nygro, Audio Engineer is Danny Rios, and Costumes are once more brilliantly created by Brigitte Harper. Props by Marley Oyen, Larry Lewis, and Jean Fallowfield, and Set by Brigitte Harper and Marley Oyen. Lagunatics is sponsored by Pavilions, Ketel One Vodka, Nolet Silver Gin, and Forge To Table.

No Square Theatre is sponsored by Laguna Beach, local lodging establishments, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, FOA Foundation, and Laguna Board of Realtors Charitable Assistance Fund.

