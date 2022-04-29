Nuance Home + Lifestyle to host annual Moms and Mimosas event

Nuance Home + Lifestyle will host the 5th Annual Moms and Mimosas event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Peruse the boutique’s collection of jewelry, skincare, fashion accessories, and gifts to honor women in your life while Nuance provides light bites and refreshments. Nuance is located at 384 Forest Ave #3.

In addition to finding a gift for a mother, wife or another special person, Nuance will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the Laguna Beach High School Water Polo and Swim Teams.

While the boutique will remain open for regular business, guests wishing to attend the special event are encouraged to RSVP by visiting nuance-home.com/collections/gifts/products/moms-mimosas-event-ticket