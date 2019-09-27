Obituary: Dianne Diorio

Share this:

Dianne Diorio

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dianne Diorio, on Sept. 17, 2019. Dianne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Dianne was a longtime resident of Laguna Beach for almost 45 years and was so grateful to raise her family in this beautiful tow

Dianne was born in Naugatuck, Connecticut, and spent her early years living in Waterbury, Connecticut. She moved out to Laguna Beach with her husband Buzz Diorio in the 1970s, where she raised her two daughters, Jill Diorio Lockhart and Tina Diorio Steincke.

In addition to being a loving mother, Dianne was a professional working woman who had a thriving career as a Technical Recruiter working for companies such as Endevco, Rockwell International, Western Digital and Applied Signal Technology. Always looking for the next endeavor, Dianne went on to a thriving career as a local Real Estate Agent.

Dianne was most proud of being a strong and deeply dedicated mother and grandmother, where she found the most joy in the company of her vibrant grandsons, Trey and Tyson Lockart, and Cole Steincke.

Dianne will be deeply missed by her daughters Jill Diorio Lockhart (Bobby Lockhart) and Tina Diorio Steincke (Brian Steincke), her beloved grandsons Trey Lockhart, Tyson Lockhart, and Cole Steincke, her best friend, sister, Karen Allen, brother-in-law Bob Allen, niece Wendy Allen Haydu (Steve Haydu), grand-niece Taryn Haydu and Buzz Diorio.

You will forever be in our hearts Mom. Love, Tina and Jill.