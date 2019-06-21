Obituariies

Share this:

Karol A. Kunysz

Karol A. Kunysz passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Karol was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on March 26, 1928, the son of Helen and Paul Kunysz. Karol earned a Masters in Education, majoring in chemistry and physics. Before beginning his teaching career, he served two years in the U.S. Air Force. A chance encounter with Jacqueline Thielk at an Air Force dance in Houston sealed his fate. Karol and Jackie were married in Houston on June 28, 1952 and spent the next 67 years together.After relocating to Southern California, Karol taught chemistry and physics at Laguna Beach High School for more than 30 years. He was ahead of his time as he created an honors program using college physics and chemistry textbooks to better prepare his students for college and future careers. He was known affectionately as KK by his students and was just as often subjected to their pranks as they were to his. While at Laguna Beach HS, Karol dabbled in theatre, appearing onstage in several theatre department productions.

Upon his retirement, Karol took this penchant with him to Squaw Valley, California, where he wrote and produced small skits and performed in other plays. In addition to theatre, Karol spent many hours in his woodworking workshop where he built jewelry boxes, furniture and even a sailboat and sleigh. Karol was also an avid painter where he excelled in both lifescape and abstract pieces.

Karol was a devoted husband to his wife, Jacqueline, and a wonderful father to his children. He passed on a love of the outdoors including backpacking, camping, sailing, orchids, woodworking and books. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, their six children Kathy, Lisa, Mike, Jane, Jim, and Tom, and 11 grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son, Eric, and his brothers, Paul and Joseph, and sister, Genevieve.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. PDT at Driftwood Mobile Home Park Community Center, 15621 Beach Blvd, Westminister, CA 92683.

Darren Edward Esslinger

Darren Edward Esslinger, a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2018, at Hoag Hospital after a battle with cancer that began only 18 months earlier. Darren was 53.

Raised in Newport Beach, Darren excelled in football at Newport Harbor High, class of 1983, then coached High School football. He earned his BA at University of California in History and went on to achieve a degree of Law at Western State University College of Law in 2003, where he was graduated with honors.

A life rooted in Laguna history, his grandparents, Dr. Paul (Doc) and Marie Esslinger, developed land they purchased in 1943 in South Laguna across from the Montage Resort. Darren served as trustee over their estate for different periods over his lifetime and was dedicated to the preservation of their efforts, a task made complicated by litigation, but one to which he remained devoted. He enjoyed sports, travel, NYNY, organic gardening, playing guitar, and was known for his soft heart towards animals. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Darren is survived by his parents, Paul R. and Beverly Esslinger, his three sisters, Cheryl, Linda and Jenifer, and his brother, (Paul) Marty as well as six nieces, two nephews, one great niece and one great nephew. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Stephen, in 2012.

A celebration of Darren’s life for friends and loved ones will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Church by the Sea in Laguna Beach, located at 468 Legion Street.