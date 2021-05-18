Obituary: Arthur Andrew Wexell

May 22, 1992 – May 10, 2021

Arthur Wexell—affectionately and famously known to his family and friends as Wex—passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021, at 28 years old with his wife by his side.

Wex was born at home naturally in Laguna Beach on Santa Cruz Street, accompanied simply by a midwife and her assistant. He grew up in Laguna Beach, which is his forever home. Wex was artistic and enjoyed drawing and painting. He loved hanging out with close friends, traveling to new places, shredding big hills with his Laguna Beach Danger Riders (LBDR) crew, and welding.

Wex loved hard. His friends were the greatest and best loves of his life. His magnetism brought any and all together, and he asked for nothing in return (except the occasional boost over a fence).

After graduating from high school in 2010, Wex spent several years dedicated to making meaningful and significant contributions to the growth and expansion of high-speed, high-risk downhill skateboarding in Laguna Beach. He transmitted the aggressive and loving spirit of the LBDR community locally and to others around the world.

Wex is survived by his wife Tori, grandmother Donalyn Wexell, mother Dora Wexell Orgill (Mark Orgill), sister Alyssa Kayo (David Kayo), step-brother Owen Orgill, uncle Don Wexell, aunt Juli Wexell, cousin Nickolas Navarro, niece Amelia Kayo, and nephew Asher Kayo. His godfather, Garth Bradley and his family, Ann Pezzola and Haydn Bradley extend spiritual support for Wex and his family along with Wex’s “sissy” Heather Sabin.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to all of Wex’s friends and the Laguna Beach community for welcoming Wex into your lives.

Community members are invited to attend Arthur Wexell’s Celebration of Life from 12 to 4 p.m. on May 22 at The Women’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Dr. in Laguna Beach.

(Sponsored Content)