Obituary: Catalina Raine Kollock

Catalina Raine Kollock was born with tremendous love at home on Nov. 14, 2017. On the morning of Dec. 16, 2017, she passed peacefully from this world surrounded by her loving family.

Catalina Raine is a perfect angel. She is a beautiful ray of light who is loved deeply by family and friends. In her brief time on this earth, her radiant soul touched the lives of so many. Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit will forever live on in all of our hearts.

Catalina Raine will always be cherished and loved by her mother and father, Teresa and Ryan; her brother Jackson; her three sisters Layla, Stella, and Scarlett; her grandmother Donna; her great grandmother Gloria; her uncle Joey, and so many more who were blessed to know her.

Memorial services will be held at Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach on Friday, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. followed by a brief reception at Bridge Hall. The family requests that guests please dress colorfully and avoid wearing black.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be eternally grateful for donations to their GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/kollockfamily), Paypal ( [email protected]) , or Venmo (www.venmo.com/Ryan-Kollock).

All of these will help support the family in these trying times.