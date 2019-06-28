Obituary: Donna Anderson

Share this:

Donna P. Anderson, 77, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Donna was born February 1, 1942, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Frank Riley and Dorothy Tompkins. She had been a resident of Bonita Springs, FL, for the past 15 months, after 8 years in Laguna Beach, CA, and prior to that, 16 years in Green Valley, AZ.

Devoted mother, grandmother and animal lover, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Donna never missed a grandchild’s birthday and was always there for her three children, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, never hesitating to bring them under her wing. Her favorite past-time was remodeling and decorating her home and other properties she owned.

She attended York High School in Elmhurst, IL, where she met her first husband and started a family. Migrating through Cuyuna, MN, and Twin Lakes, WI, she divorced and then met the love of her life, the late Edward Anderson. Donna loved to dance, and Ed would take her to music venues everywhere to enjoy together. They moved to Palatine, IL, and married, and eventually moved to Green Valley, AZ, in part to support Ed’s aging parents. The couple opened a Chicago-style restaurant “Bumpers Hot Dogs” that kept them busy and engaged in the community, with plans for expansion. After Ed’s early passing, Donna moved to Laguna Beach, CA, to live with her eldest son and his family, spending several years immensely enjoying time living with three young grandsons. She eventually wanted a place of her own, and to be closer to her sister in Florida, which led her to Bonita Springs, where she took great pride in remodeling and decorating her new home so late in life.

Donna would not be complete without her dogs, which were a constant throughout her life: Shelley, Snoopy, Ginger, Spice, Holly, Alfi, Bumper, Aussie, Daisy, Maya and Heidi.

She is survived by her three married children, Michael & Amy Capelle of San Juan Capistrano, CA; Thomas & Stephanie Capelle of Nantes, France; and Michele & Steve Dine of Denver, CO; and seven beloved grandchildren: Calvin, Everett, Malcolm, Léa, Samuel, Clara, and Chloé Capelle. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Riley, and her two sisters, Harvette Gambotz and Patricia Clark, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs, FL, with Fr. John Rourke, officiating.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, FL.