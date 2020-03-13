Obituary: Nancy French

Share this:

It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Miriam French announces her passing after a battle with cancer on Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 83, at her home in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Elainea, Ted, John, Holly (Maciej) Kmita, and Betsy. Nancy will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Emma and Matthew, and by her brothers and sisters, Jerry, Cheryl (Greg) Peck, Wesley (Diane), Cindy Robertson and by brother-in-law Frank Forsyth. Nancy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and dear friends. Nancy was proceeded by her parents, Charles Atkins and Erma Atkins, her former spouse Jack French, her sister Patsy Forsyth, her brother Joseph Atkins, and her brother-n-law Dave Robertson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m., at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, with Rev. Kathy Sizer presiding.