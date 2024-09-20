Obituary: Remembering Karly Peterson

July 21, 1999 – September 10, 2024

Karly Peterson passed away peacefully at her home in Laguna Beach on September 10.

She was happy to spend the month surrounded by family and friends, and Laguna got to see her smile every day.

Karly found home in Laguna Beach after spending her early childhood in the Bay Area, Texas and Portland. She had visited Laguna many times as a child and was excited to enroll at Laguna Beach High School as part of the amazing Class of 2017. Karly quickly learned the rules- locals go barefoot- the pool at Surf and Sand is open to the public- and riding the trolley on weekends is the best alibi for your whereabouts. Karly loved high school, her friends, and the community of family that is Laguna.

One of the happiest days of Karly’s life was learning she had been accepted to UCLA. Karly expanded her friend network by joining the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, studied communications, spent a quarter in Florence, and received her bachelors degree in 2021.

Shortly after graduating, Karly moved to San Francisco and began her career in marketing with Rauxa where she received a promotion to associate project manager and worked on the Apple team. Most recently, she had moved to Santa Monica where she roomed with a friend from high school and near many of her sorority sisters.

Karly loved traveling with family and friends, taking the boat out to see dolphins, and figuring out how to get to Coachella every year. Karly saw much of the world, and still wanted to see more. She loved cities and wanted to experience living in all of them. And, as much as she wanted to go new places and experience new towns, Laguna was always home to her. Karly expanded her friend group wherever she went. Her friends were the world to her.

Friends and family are invited to Laguna Beach where we will celebrate Karly’s life in July 2025.

Gifts in Karly’s memory can be made to the Karly Peterson Spirit of Laguna Award at the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1569, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. Gifts to the Foundation can also be coordinated through Kay and Steve Munn at smunn92651@gmail.com.