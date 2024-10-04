Obituary: Ruth Bryson

Longtime Laguna Beach resident Ruth Charlene (Cain) Bryson died peacefully on September 9, 2024, at the age of 96.

Ruth was born to Charles and Margaret Cain on August 30, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, where she grew up with her loving parents, brother Arthur and sister Lois, and where she graduated valedictorian of her class at Rhodes High School. She was married to Ray Auldon Bryson on June 7, 1953, in Redlands, Calif., the day of their joint graduation from the University of Redlands.

They had three children: Richard Alan, Kathryn Ruth and Randal Arthur. The family moved to Laguna Beach in 1964, where Ruth enjoyed many summers volunteering in the makeup department at the Pageant of the Masters. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.