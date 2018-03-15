OC Chef’s Table Set by Laguna Kitchen Masters

Ron Fougeray of Splashes and Andrew Gruel of Slapfish join three other Laguna Beach chefs, Rainer Schwarz of Driftwood Kitchen/The Deck, Azmin Ghahreman of Sapphire and Arthur Ortiz of Skyloft in the Illumination Foundation’s fundraiser at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on Sunday, March 18.

Each chef will create table décor and prepare lavish courses for their own table. Proceeds from the evening, which also includes live entertainment and a silent auction, benefit construction of CHOC Children’s Hospital, Illumination Foundation’s recuperative care housing site.

Montage Offers Colorful Easter Options

The Montage resort’s annual Easter brunch will offer 12 food stations, live musical entertainment, complimentary photographs, a champagne toast and entrance to the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The cost is $160 per adult, $50 per child ages 4 to 12, which includes gratuity but not tax.

At Studio, a four-course brunch on Sunday, April 1, takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. On the menu are: marinated tuna poke, crab and pineapple roulade with micro greens and hanger steak and eggs plus desserts.

The Loft Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features a seasonal à la carte menu offering avocado toast, beet salad, banana pancakes, French toast and slow-roasted leg of lamb.

For reservations at all three restaurants call 949-715-6420.

The Easter Bunny welcomes kids ages 12 and under dining or staying at the resort for an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.