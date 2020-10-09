OC Democratic Car Rally Set to Roll Saturday

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
584
Share this:

A Ridin’ With Biden car rally is scheduled to drive up Coast Highway to Fashion Island on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The public is invited to decorate their vehicle and join a festive car parade at one of two starting points: 3:30 p.m. at Monarch Bay Plaza, 32840 Pacific Coast Hwy. or 4 p.m. at Crystal Cove Shopping Center, 7972 E. Coast Hwy.

Participants will end the parade at Newport Center Drive around 5 p.m. for a drive-by meet and greet with Democratic candidates.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club and Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club are among the event’s coordinators.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here