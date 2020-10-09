OC Democratic Car Rally Set to Roll Saturday

Share this:

A Ridin’ With Biden car rally is scheduled to drive up Coast Highway to Fashion Island on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The public is invited to decorate their vehicle and join a festive car parade at one of two starting points: 3:30 p.m. at Monarch Bay Plaza, 32840 Pacific Coast Hwy. or 4 p.m. at Crystal Cove Shopping Center, 7972 E. Coast Hwy.

Participants will end the parade at Newport Center Drive around 5 p.m. for a drive-by meet and greet with Democratic candidates.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club and Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club are among the event’s coordinators.

