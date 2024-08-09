Oceana returns to Laguna Beach with 17th Annual SeaChange Summer Party

With a Special Performance by Grammy Award-Winning Artist Lisa Loeb

Oceana, the world’s largest advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, is hosting its 17th annual SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday, Aug. 17. This year’s Master of Ceremonies will be award-winning actor, advocate and Oceana Board Member Ted Danson. The event will honor SeaChange co-founder and Chair Emerita, Valarie Van Cleave. Musical guest singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will perform hits, including “Stay (I Missed You),” which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Awarded “Best Gala in Orange County” and most recently Modern Luxury Riviera’s “Best Summer Soiree,” Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party has raised nearly $20 million to support the organization’s vital work in helping to deliver a healthy ocean for future generations. For 20 plus years and counting, Oceana has taken on challenges, including overfishing, habitat destruction and pollution on a global scale. In California, the organization has won protections to prevent whales and turtles from becoming entangled in fishing gear, safeguarded deep-sea corals and seafloor habitats, secured legislation that addresses plastic pollution at the source and more.

Oceana board members Elizabeth Wahler and Gabe Serrato-Buelna co-chair the 17th annual SeaChange Summer Party.