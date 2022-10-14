October 14, 2022 | Laguna Beach News

Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Comes to a Close

The 24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational recently came to a close Oct. 9 after more than a week of painting, talks and competition put on by the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, that boasts more than 700 members. The event kicked off Oct. 1 with Welcome Paint out for association members at Heisler Park, Main Beach and Treasure Island Park and continued with a “Quick Draw” event at Heisler, silent auction benefiting both the artist and the association, kids events, nocturne paint out and more. The invitational attracted 35 distinguished open air painters from all across the country. At the end of the week, the artists submitted what they considered to be their best pieces for a Collectors Gala exhibition. Find out more about the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association by visiting https://lpapa.org/.