Share this:

On Display Now at LAM: ‘Self-Help Graphics’

Laguna Art Museum has opened “Self-Help Graphics, 1983-1991,” an exhibition of prints from the large Self-Help Graphics collection purchased by the museum in 1992 with the help of Charlie Miller, René and Norma Molina, and funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Self-Help Graphics includes 16 works by Glenna Boltuch Avila, Alfredo de Batuc, Yreina Cervántez, Sam Coronado, Alex Donis, Ricardo Gonsalves, José Lozano, Delilah Montoya, Malaquías Montoya, Raoul de La Sota, Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Miguel Angel Reyes, Frank Romero, Eloy Torrez, and Patssi Valdez.

Self-Help Graphics is an East Los Angeles printmaking workshop and arts center that emerged from the Chicano movement of the 1960s. It was founded by Sister Karen Boccalero, who was inspired by the committed social and political commentary she saw in the silkscreen prints made by her fellow nun, the celebrated Sister Corita Kent. In 1982, Boccalero launched the Screenprint Atelier program, which provided Chicano and Latino artists of the Los Angeles region with studio facilities, materials, and the technical guidance of a master printer.

The exhibition is on view through May 27, 2019. In conjunction with the exhibition, on May 23, the museum will host Victor Hugo Viesca, Cal State Los Angeles professor and co-producer of the Self-Help Graphics oral history project, for a talk titled, “Creating Our Own World Where We Belong: The Cultural Value of Self Help Graphics & Art.”

Playhouse Brings Motown to Laguna on Jan. 30

Next week, the Laguna Playhouse will present a special rock ‘n roll event from the heart of the Motor City: “Forever Motown!” There will be six performances only, Wednesday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Playhouse, located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Forever Motown is a collection of nine all-star performers, including the Spinners original lead singer G.C. Cameron and former Temptations lead singer Glenn Leonard, along with members of The Marvelettes, and a live band singing hit songs from all the Motown legends, including The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smoky Robinson and more.

Tickets range from $45-$65. For more information on showtimes or to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.

Jazz Wednesdays Kick Off Next Week

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2019,” where jazz musicians perform in an intimate cabaret setting. Concerts are every two weeks, Jan. 30 through March 27, 6-8 p.m.

On Jan. 30, Grammy-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio, featuring Alan Pasqua on piano and Darek Oles on bass, will perform.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2019 is located in the [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, season tickets $125. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Mozart Symphony with the Orchestra Collective of OC

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente is offering patrons a unique musical experience to start off 2019: a chance to experience a live performance of Mozart’s symphonies with seating “in the round” on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

Guests will be seated around approximately 25 musicians from the Orchestra Collective of Orange County in Casa Romantica’s historic Main Salon. The performance will be conducted by Dr. David Rentz, who has served as the Orchestra Collective’s Music Director since 2016.

The Orchestra Collective of Orange County is the county’s only collaboratively-governed orchestra. Tickets range from $25-$30. For more information, visit www.casaromantica.org.

Friday Flicks at the Forum

On Feb. 1, the Arts Commission will kick off the 2019 season of Friday Flicks, held at the Forum Theater, located at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. The first film, “Leaning into the Wind – Andy Goldsworthy” (2017) has a running time of 97 minutes and is rated PG. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening starts at 7 p.m. The event is free and funded by Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima. For more information, email [email protected]