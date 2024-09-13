Opinion: A LBUSD counterpoint

By Jim Kelly

I’ve never been called an attack dog before, though I’m no stranger to name-calling. It often occurs when we struggle to express our thoughts clearly, which in turn affects our ability to listen. Over my 40 years in higher education, I quickly learned that meaningful dialogue requires patience and a genuine willingness to listen, even when others resort to insults. My experience has shown me that respectful, constructive conversations foster understanding and progress, while name-calling only obstructs opportunities for growth. Context also helps.

I did not and will not comment on the circumstances of any individual’s special education services because it is against the law and unethical to discuss a student’s personal confidential information in a public forum. The school board will be receiving a report from the special education department in the near future, which will include an overview of LBUSD special education programs and the various legal processes and obligations that the district must comply with. It will be a good opportunity for those interested in the subject to listen. There are likely opportunities for improvement, there always are.

I appreciate the important updates that staff provide our board — they’re usually after the item for “Public Comment on Non-Agenda Items,” which means that the individuals who come with prepared statements usually miss them. I’ve personally invited them to stay for the presentation of the budget and academic programs plan for the next academic year. These two areas of oversight are the most important jobs the school board performs for the district in the education of our students and oversight of the district budget.

It’s important to acknowledge that rankings like those from US News & World Report rely on state assessment data from the 2021-22 COVID school year, which may not fully reflect our students’ current progress. At Laguna Beach Unified, we utilize real-time diagnostic assessments to monitor student growth, and we are confident that this will be reflected in the upcoming CAASPP results, set to be released in October.

While it’s easy to cherry-pick data and present only a partial picture, doing so overlooks the full scope of our students’ achievements and the exceptional work happening in our schools. Our district ranks in the 99th percentile in the state, maintains a 99% graduation rate, and has doubled Advanced Placement participation. Additionally, we have more students than ever enrolled in college courses and career technical education programs, and 80% of our students are eligible to attend CSU or UC schools. These accomplishments are a testament to the strength of our educational programs and the dedication of our students and staff.

The Ten-Year Facilities Master Plan was introduced and approved in 2017 and has since then been updated annually and presented in regularly scheduled meetings of the Board of Education. The initial project proposals for the LBHS pool and admin offices were shared in March 2023 in a meeting that was announced in local media outlets and directly to our school community. From March to September, after discussion and consultation with many community groups, the plans were scaled back. Many concerns from neighbors and committee groups were incorporated into the plan.

Sensible Laguna was developed under the guise of a fiscal watchdog to mask their not-in-my-backyard agenda. For as much transparency as the group demands, the credentials listed on their website are vague, to say the least. I commend LBUSD staff for the time they’ve dedicated to meeting with the group and continuing to address their ever-evolving concerns.

Howard Hills has been contributing letters to the editor and opinion columns to the Laguna Beach Independent for over 10 years, as far as I can recall. However, I do not remember him ever writing a statement about positive change in Laguna Beach Schools. Additionally, Hills never acknowledges that he is living in other cities and lets the reader assume he is writing from Laguna Beach. The Independent has published two similar public relations pieces titled “Special to the Independent” regarding his departure to Washington and his return from Washington.

Jim Kelly is a member of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education. This article is written from his perspective as a private citizen and has nothing to do with his role as a board member.