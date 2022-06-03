Opinion: A win for Laguna Beach property owners, but a fight remains

By Dan Rosenthal

Just last week, after an exhaustive City permitting process that lasted three years and a lawsuit that lasted another year and a half, justice was finally served for Laguna property owners and the Kirby family. On May 20, Orange County Superior Court Judge Randall J. Sherman ruled that the City had acted properly in its review and approval of the Kirbys’ plans to renovate their historic home in North Laguna.

The City and the Kirbys were sued by the Historic Architecture Alliance and the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, two tiny organizations with indisputable ties to Village Laguna. Their premise was that the City and the Kirbys had failed to properly apply CEQA law and that, if allowed to proceed, the Kirbys’ renovation would cause irreparable harm to a historic resource. After a thorough review of the “entire record”, Judge Sherman forcefully disagreed and found their claims to be without merit.

There are several lessons to be learned from this lawsuit and decision:

1. Our voices carry weight. When we speak during the public comment portions of Design Review Board, Planning Commission, Heritage Committee, and City Council meetings, or submit letters to them, our words become valuable pieces of the “entire record” that must be considered by each of those bodies when deciding an issue that comes before them. Likewise, Judge Sherman was obligated to decide this lawsuit only after reviewing the “entire record” of the permit application process, including all our comments.

2. Beware when people show up to speak against your project. These folks aren’t there because they have nothing better to do. They are there to help create a part of the “entire record” that will hopefully provide a judge in a future lawsuit with compelling reasons to overturn a decision made by one or more of our city agencies that they don’t like. It’s vitally important that you be on the record as well with strong facts in support of your position that will stand up in court. This isn’t a game of patty-cake.

3. The permitting process is long for a reason. Because there are so many laws in California that must be followed, particularly with regard to historic resources, the City must proceed slowly to build a complete record just to be sure that one, it makes the right decisions along the way, and two, that it doesn’t get sued for making missteps. And even if it follows the law perfectly, many Laguna residents will sue anyway. Surprise, surprise.

4. Defending our rights isn’t cheap. In order to defend themselves against this misguided effort, the Kirbys and the City have collectively spent nearly $100,000. In addition, according to City Attorney Phil Kohn, thru February the City has spent more than $45,000 defending its passage of the new Historic Preservation Ordinance against a suit brought by Village Laguna. Just think what that money could have done had it been spent on buying books for our library or drawing up plans for its renovation.

5. Democracy is not a spectator sport. If we don’t fight to keep our rights, we’ll surely lose them. This is certainly true in Laguna Beach. Several initiatives will appear on the ballot this November, not the least of which comes in the form of the Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative. If allowed to pass, this 18-page blunderbuss, like the weapon, will create so much collateral damage that it will likely slay more innocent bystanders than dragons. The authors encourage you to read it. I absolutely agree. Then compare it to the existing City Code sections it is trying to obliterate and make up your own mind. If we sit in the bleachers on this one, the unintended consequences of its passage will put not only the life of our City in jeopardy, but our physical lives as well. The Kirbys set a good example for us. We should follow it.

Dan is a Laguna Beach Heritage Committee member and co-founder of Laguna Neighbors for Saving Properties and Families.