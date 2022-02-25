Opinion: CEQA in The News

By Chris Quilter

At a recent city council meeting, Councilmember Toni Iseman said that our elected and appointed officials could use some training on the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). After 24 years on the Council, Toni knows that “Environmental Quality” also encompasses historic resources. So her interest in CEQA education might have something to do with our new historic preservation ordinance, which is now the subject of a CEQA-related lawsuit against the City.

A coalition of concerned preservationists, headed by the articulate Cathy Jurca and represented by one of the State’s most respected environmental attorneys, are suing to overturn the new ordinance. They believe it will cause irreparable harm to our historic environment, and they want to reinstate our old ordinance, which they have called “robust.” Indeed it was. It required people like me to maintain our old homes and businesses in ways that were often expensive and draconian. Simply put, we can’t be trusted to preserve and protect our slice of Laguna’s historic charm unless we have no choice.

The lawsuit was put on hold while the Coastal Commission weighed in on the new ordinance, as it’s required to do by the Coastal Act which monitors seaside communities like ours. Even in pre-pandemic times, it’s a time-consuming process but it is also the legal equivalent of a CEQA environmental review. So when the Commission overwhelmingly approved our new ordinance, it meant that locals could move on to disagreeing about other hometown issues. Right? Not so fast.

Any individual or organization has the right to sue a public agency when they believe it has failed its CEQA obligations. The Coalition won’t have it easy. It will have to convince a judge that everyone else has been wrong. Then there’s the fact that there is no hard and fast definition of CEQA terms like “significant negative impact.” No matter what Cathy Jurca or Chris Quilter asserts in the Indy, “significant” is subject to interpretation. That’s the cue for expensive lawyers and historical consultants to enter the fray, so that a judge can make an informed judgment call.

The Coalition has every right to go to court, where I expect them to lose at considerable expense to themselves and the taxpayers. It’s their other CEQA lawsuit against the City that frosts me. It involves a single old home on Hawthorne Street. The Kirby family spent years getting their plans approved for a backyard addition, going through the same “robust” process that the coalition is suing to restore. (Read all about it on lagunaneighbors.org. I’m a co-founder.) Although the Council voted 5-0 to approve the Kirby project, the coalition still thinks a judge will rule that it would cause a “substantial negative impact” to our historic environment. What a cruel and unusual punishment that would be for a young family who did everything by the book and are as preservation-minded as the people trying to derail their project.

Caveat Lector: I’m 78 and my old cottage predates me by a couple of decades. I’ve been happy to keep it up but I welcome the new ordinance. I don’t want to be sued if I replace the deck on my front porch with Trex. It’s about as historic as vinyl siding, but it looks like wood from 10 feet away. And if you’re ten feet away from my porch, you’re trespassing.

Note to Toni: You can save taxpayers an unknown amount of money by sending your fellow elected and appointed officials to the Office of Historic Preservation’s website at ohp.parks.ca.gov. The CEQA information there is comprehensive, readable, and free.

Chris is a co-founder of Laguna Neighbors for Saving Properties and Families.