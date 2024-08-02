Opinion: Concerning City Council

By Michele Monda

Residents have had it—they’re hopping mad and totally fed up. Their outrage was abundantly clear at the July 23 City Council meeting during Public Comments: visitor hordes have created a nightmare that residents no longer will tolerate: traffic gridlock, no parking, illegal parking, dangerous jaywalking, DUIs, overrun beaches, trash left behind and virtual tent cities on the beach.

Visit Laguna has helped create and propagate these massive problems. Hotels give the city 2% of a visitor’s hotel bill to fund Visit Laguna and support local art institutions, such as the Laguna Art Museum, Playhouse, LCAD and other arts programs. One percent goes to Visit Laguna. Last year, that was $1.6 million – projected to increase this year to $1.8 million. All to promote Laguna as a great place to visit and attract more visitors.

In January 2023, the President and CEO of Visit Laguna wrote, “We have stopped posting on social media about the tower, pools and caves, and have successfully been able to have Visit California remove their recent posts talking about those locations due to the danger of them.” Interesting because as of this writing, the Visit Laguna accounts still have lots of these posts on social media.

When is enough, enough? That was the question asked by almost half of the speakers at the council meeting. One resident said that Laguna is a cautionary tale for other California beach towns, citing Malibu and Carmel City Councilmembers who want to avoid the “Lagunification” of their towns, that Laguna is no longer a quaint five-star beach town.

Visit Laguna’s constant social media promotion of Laguna’s beaches, coves, tidepools and “secrets” (including the Pirate Tower) on platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook and its own website has made Laguna the cool place to come. And all for free. Even today its website states that beach parking is free – come on down, your day is on us. That website is a free guide to all our beaches, coves etc., all in an enticing, exciting way.

So what was the reaction of our City Council members to all the entreaties to do something about Visit Laguna marketing our town relentlessly?

Councilmember Weiss stated that we are losing this place day by day.

Councilmember Orgill, a founder of Visit Laguna and current board member, said he wants to have “conversations” with Visit Laguna and the people upset by what they are doing. He is forming a subcommittee with Mayor Kempf to explore ideas.

Mayor Kempf added that we need a better strategy to reflect other aspects of the town besides our beaches. Both felt that we needed to enforce our laws more for littering, tents, smoking, etc. so that the message would get out that Laguna would not tolerate the abuse of its beaches.

Councilmember Rounaghi advised that Visit Laguna’s contract is up next year, and we can change its focus.

They all mentioned that we need to transition to a stewardship role, stating that Visit Laguna is a Destination Management Organization.

But absolutely nowhere was there any mention of getting Visit Laguna to stop its marketing to the local Southern California area immediately. No mention of pressuring the organizations’ removal of all social media posts extolling Laguna’s beaches and treasures.

In tandem with allowing Visit Laguna to continue marketing Laguna anywhere, the City Council declined to advance any ideas on how to capture money from visitors to offset the $22 million residents annually pay for visitor services.

They declined to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (bed tax) on hotel guests. Hotels offered to give the city $500,000 in lieu of a rate increase which would have netted the city $1.75 million annually.

The Council declined raising overall business license fees (which haven’t increased since 1996) or specifically increase the fees on restaurants and bars to capture dollars where visitors spend the most money.

So, while visitor numbers are going up, residents will be spending more money to host them – and the only solution the council came up with was to explore increasing parking fees and adding parking meters along Coast Highway.

Stewardship is a great idea. But that won’t stop day trippers (who spend virtually no money) from coming to Laguna without residents being able to capture revenue that’s being spent on visitor services.

Visit Laguna needs to stop all local marketing immediately of our free spaces—trails, beaches and coves. Take down videos and posts and stop selling Laguna as the cool place to hang. Eliminate the website’s guide to our beaches, tidepools, trails, etc. Increased day trippers just cost residents more money, with nothing coming back to offset their expense. Stewardship won’t solve that problem.

The time has come. Residents are demanding that something be done.

Michèle is a 21-year Laguna resident and actively follows Laguna politics. She is the Treasurer of Laguna Beach Sister Cities and is involved with the local arts scene. She can be reached at [email protected].