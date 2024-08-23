Opinion: Controversy Regarding Housing and Development Impacts—Variation on a Theme

By Ann Caenn

For over 50 years, Village Laguna has been guiding efforts that foster community living, a picturesque and quaint town with parks, open space, a protected coast, charming neighborhoods and a unique downtown. Over these decades, Village Laguna has participated in the decision-making for hundreds of proposals to build projects that would change Laguna Beach. Some for the better. However, those projects would have often compromised our town’s unique character if we and many city residents had not objected. Many times, projects have improved due to our involvement.

As part of the project dialog, proponents often criticized Village Laguna for voicing objections. In fact, sometimes, it seems to be a favorite refrain to blame the protections Village Laguna stands for as causing damaging effects.

This is what happened in last week’s Independent letter to the editor by Eric Zuziak. He interpreted Village Laguna’s concerns about the impacts of the proposed housing project at the Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) property as evidence that Village Laguna opposes affordable housing. This is not true.

In fact, the Village Laguna July newsletter states, “Our goal is a scaled-down affordable housing project that fits the character of the neighborhood and the village.” Village Laguna urges the project proponents to reconsider the proposed density of 72 apartments and to include the existing buildings—Bridge Hall by Aubrey St. Clair and the sanctuary by William Bluerock—in the project rather than demolishing them.

The impact on the surrounding neighborhood of the present proposal—a massive building the size of two Hotel Lagunas–is unacceptable. A crowded environment bereft of green space that future tenants would have to endure is likewise detrimental.

Clearly, there is a need for lower-cost housing for so many locals who are struggling to find housing here, but we need to be sure that Lagunans will actually have preference to live there.

Zuziak cites the Alice Court model for an affordable housing project that produced none of the feared impacts. (It is 27 studio apartments, for one person each). This makes the case that a smaller, low-key project could fit well on the NCC property. In fact, the 2022 Laguna Beach Housing Element projected 21 low-income housing units there. How did it suddenly become a 72-unit project that destroys beloved buildings, which are there only because of years of dedicated community donations?

Please review the Village Laguna-sponsored community Zoom meeting of Aug. 15 at VillageLaguna.org. At that session both representatives of the NCC and the community group Reasonable Housing of Laguna speak about the proposed affordable housing project. Village Laguna provided a fair opportunity for both to be heard.

Surely, an improved project that respects the neighborhood and the surroundings, that fits in with the beautiful buildings already there, can be designed to create an appropriate number of affordable apartments—with benefits for all.

Anne is the president of Village Laguna, retired middle school teacher and former president of the Irvine Teachers Association.