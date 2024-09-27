Opinion: Curbside waste cart smarts

CR&R’s 3-cart system makes responsible waste disposal easy

By Sarah Mosko

Laguna Beach transitioned waste and recycling services to CR&R on July 1. Almost every residence and business has received new curbside carts, replacing those provided under the now-defunct contract with Waste Management.

Residents are likely happy to say goodbye to the old, weathered, spider-infested carts. More importantly, the new ones bring greater ease to responsible waste disposal efforts because, unlike the old carts, CR&R’s 3-color cart system is uniform throughout the community and more clearly labeled to remind you of what goes inside.

Understanding a handful of facts about the new system enables everyone to dispose of waste correctly and with minimal effort. For starters, residences and businesses alike are now required by law (SB 1383) to separate all trash into color-coded carts to produce 3 distinct waste streams.

Cart basics

The green organics cart is for (1) all yard trimmings except palm fronds, (2) all kitchen food scraps, including meat, fish, and coffee grounds, and (3) food-soiled paper products like soiled napkins, coffee filters and pizza boxes. Organic waste is taken to a composting facility for eventual land use.

Composting is key to reducing the production of climate-warming greenhouse gases like methane, which are generated when organics decompose anaerobically in landfills. Only residents with city-verified backyard composting are exempt from having an organics cart.

CR&R offers every residence one free 1.9-gallon countertop food scrap pail (call 949-662-3819).

The blue recyclables cart is the most complicated to explain because of the various types of materials currently accepted at recycling facilities. Four general categories are displayed on the cart lid: (1) cardboard and paper such as mail, newspaper, magazines, and computer paper; (2) glass bottles and jars, both clear and colored; (3) aluminum and tin cans; and (4) plastic jugs and drink bottles and caps.

Though not shown on the cart lid, milk and juice cartons and their caps are also allowed, as are any jars/bottles stamped with a plastic “chasing arrows” symbol specifying the type of resin. This includes containers like mustard jars, salad boxes, and pill bottles. Styrofoam is not accepted, however.

Importantly, all recyclables should be placed loosely (unbagged) in the cart, and cardboard boxes should be flattened.

The black landfill cart is generally for everything else that does not belong in the organics or recyclables carts and is not deemed hazardous waste. As shown on the landfill cart lid, accepted items include diapers, flexible packaging like chip bags, broken glass, ceramics, pet waste, styrofoam and all plastic bags and films. Waxed paper, mirrors, and cat litter also belong there.

Appropriate diversion of organics and recyclables is critical to preserving landfill space in Orange County.

Avoid these common mistakes

Under environmental law, household hazardous waste items—including all electronic waste, discarded pharmaceuticals, pesticides, motor oil, lighter fluid, house paint, and household cleaning products—require special disposal. Orange County’s four hazardous waste collection sites are free and open year-round.

Batteries of all kinds are hazardous waste, too, and they should never go in any curbside cart. Laguna is no stranger to wildfires, and improperly discarded batteries can ignite and spark wildfires. Battery collection events are held at various locations (go to oclandfills.com/hazardous-waste to learn where and when).

Plastic bags and plastic films of all types belong in the landfill cart, never in with recyclables or organics.

Recyclables and organics items should not be disposed of in plastic bags. The only exception is that bpi-certified compostable bags, which are handy for lining your countertop food scraps pail, are accepted in the organics cart.

Landfill cart items include styrofoam (expanded polystyrene), dog waste (even in compostable plastic bags), and miscellaneous plastic household items such as children’s toys, PVC piping, and plastic cutlery.

Because palm fronds are too fibrous, they also go in the landfill cart, not in with organics.

Billing

Single-family property owners are charged quarterly for the minimum 3 carts, with additional fees for extra carts. Multi-family property owners, where carts are shared among multiple residences within a property, are billed at different rates. See CR&R’s Laguna Beach website for specifics on cart size options, charges, and how to pay your bill.

Avoid misuse penalties

You can be fined for leaving discarded items outside your carts or overfilling carts so the lids do not close. After two courtesy warnings, CR&R will fine violators $39.34 per violation.

Stay tuned for my next column to learn about special pickup services CR&R provides, including large bulky items, sharp objects like needles, holiday greenery and clothing/textiles for recycling. Temporary dumpsters for construction and cleanup projects are offered, too. CR&R also schedules special events for paper shredding, household hazardous waste collection and compost giveaways.

Sarah Mosko is an environmental journalist and psychologist living in Laguna Beach with a background in basic science research. She is passionate about caring for the environment and writes about contemporary environmental problems and solutions.