Opinion: Dear Susi Q 

Pondering the Perils of Boredom

By Lynette Brasfield

I have long had a phobia about boredom, which is why the thought of an afterlife terrifies me. What will we do all day? Or all eternity, I should say? I’m sure whoever’s in charge of that posthumous territory has it all figured out, but still, it’s worrying.

After graduating with a relatively useless degree, majoring in English and history, in my early twenties, I accepted a job taking orders for toys. I didn’t have much to do except answer the phone. I still remember the molasses march of time and how very, very long the final 15 minutes before five o’clock took to amble slowly by.

I still get bored occasionally. Who doesn’t? But it can be a dangerous state of mind if it becomes the default of our days, especially after retirement.

And boredom can lead to depression, not to mention irritability, which can have an adverse effect on our relationships. Apathy can also lead to isolation.

“As a Humanistic Existential Therapist, I work with clients here at the Susi Q and at my practice in town to help clients think about the meaning of life, and what their purpose is,” says Kay Wenger, MA, LMFT, LPCC, Clinical Supervisor at the senior center.

“As we age, and our body, mind and spirit change throughout the stages of life, some folks can feel down, lack energy, drive and direction and may experience depression and anxiety,” Wenger adds. “The CDC reports that seniors who experience social isolation have about a 50% increased risk of dementia and 29% risk of heart disease,”

Those stats are exactly why the Susi Q believes that one of its most important goals is to keep our older adults entertained and connected with the larger community.

We do a good job, I think, of providing opportunities for people to engage in art, music, and writing projects. But sometimes boredom arises from a sense that we’re not needed or productive, so no activities seem to satisfy us.

We might think volunteering sounds good, and we might be momentarily energized. Then the “meh” kicks in—it’s too overwhelming to consider. Laguna Beach is home to a couple of hundred nonprofits, apparently. Where’s a person to begin to find out what options there might be?

Enter Susi Q’s new series, highlighting our fellow nonprofits. We want to help you find a volunteer opportunity that accord with your skills or passions.

In September, “Calling All Nature Lovers” will feature Derek Breaux of Laguna Canyon Foundation and Winter Bonnin of Crystal Cove. They’ll talk about their organizations and the many opportunities to help, from leading hikes to habitat preservation to clerical work to staffing the Nature Center at Nix or the gift shop in Crystal Cove.

In October, Jenna Mikula of the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and Gail Landau of Catmosphere Laguna will headline “Calling All Cat Lovers.” You’ll learn the joys of fostering kittens or simply petting senior cats and the many other ways you can take engage in such furry pleasures.

We’re hoping to make this a monthly event to turbocharge interest in our wonderful community organizations. A job fair may be in the works too. So stay tuned. Together with our nonprofit partners, we’re the Boredom Busters.