Opinion: Finding Meaning

The Power of Common People

Amidst the noise of the ongoing tumult, it’s good to look away from the bright lights. In Laguna and across our country, you find regular folks quietly working to make a better world. They’re the ballast that keeps our ship steady. Here’s a story you might enjoy.

One American, wondering how he could make a difference in the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, had an idea. He reached out to a kindred soul, a brother-in-law and former fire chief. Together they hatched a plan, a way they could help. They would go to Germany, buy a fully equipped ambulance, drive it into Ukraine where medical support is dearly needed, and donate it for the care of wounded civilians and soldiers.

It was a crazy idea, audacious, well outside the box. So many things could go wrong. They quietly went to work; only their wives knew. The former fire chief had done some teaching in Germany and had contacts. A fire department was selling a four-year-old ambulance, a bit expensive but much needed in Ukraine. In addition, there was a remarkable Ukrainian woman raising money in a grassroots campaign and delivering food and medicine to Ukraine.

Long story short, they flew to Germany, bought the ambulance, loaded it with medical supplies, and joined a small convoy on the three-day drive through Poland into Ukraine. Their humanitarian mission allowed them to jump a days-long line at the border and they continued with a guide and translator to near Kyiv (Kiev) where they delivered the ambulance and supplies. It took a few miracles, but mission accomplished.

During their return by train they spoke with a Ukrainian mother with small children, the wife of a soldier. He had remained to fight while his family took refuge in Poland. They returned after three months to see him, perhaps for the last time. They waited a month until he could get leave for a two-hour visit. It was enough.

Our travelers, safely back for the Fourth of July, shared three lessons learned: First, the Ukrainian people are remarkably unified in their fight for survival. Everyone is selflessly doing whatever they can to defend their country. We in the U.S. could learn from Ukraine. Second, they concluded the Russian invaders, though greater in number, cannot defeat a people so united. The Ukrainians may not recover all the territories lost, but Ukraine will prevail. Finally, they encountered unusually good people. When they attempted to pay their guides and translators, people who had lost much and clearly had needs, none would accept payment.

The greatest fear of the Ukrainians isn’t the war, but that the world will forget their cause. They are doing the fighting, but they need support to resist a larger invader. The good people of the world can make that happen. These two did, creatively and anonymously. The Beautiful Wife and I are proud to call them our sons. There’s meaning in that.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a 1950s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of “Loving Laguna: A Local’s Guide to Laguna Beach”. Email: [email protected]