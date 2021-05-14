Opinion: Finding Meaning

Stroke Awareness Month

It’s the saddest thing when people you know are incapacitated by stroke. Because May is National Stroke Awareness Month and a Laguna neighbor suffered a recent stroke, this column is dedicated to helping you know how to best protect yourself and loved ones.

A stroke happens when a cerebral blood vessel is blocked (termed ischemic, 87% of strokes) or ruptures (called hemorrhagic, 13% of strokes) causing brain cell damage. It’s a big problem: with roughly 800,000 U.S. strokes annually, it’s the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of disability.

Two things to remember: First, up to 80% of strokes can be prevented per the American Stroke Association. Second, strokes that do occur may be minimized by quick diagnosis and treatment at a qualified hospital. This column is about home diagnosis and quick hospital treatment; next week we’ll talk about prevention.

I was once with a company that worked with top doctors to found the field of interventional neuroradiology. Our innovation was a miniature catheter/guidewire system that by entering an artery in the groin enabled exploration, diagnosis, and treatment of the brain and other organs. We gained some fame with a system for repairing brain aneurysms by working from within the blood vessel. The big opportunity was better treatment of stroke.

An early victory happened at UCLA. Stroke, though more common with the elderly, can be a complication of child delivery and a delivering mother suffered a severe stroke. Fortunately, she was quickly diagnosed and doctors got a catheter to the artery blockage and dissolved it before major brain cell death could happen. (Though damage begins within minutes of a stroke, treatment within a roughly four-hour window can reduce the disability.) The patient actually walked out of the hospital with her new baby.

It’s vital to recognize stroke and act quickly. The CDC promotes the acronym F.A.S.T. as a simple tool: F for face—ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop? A for arms—ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? S is for speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange? T is for time. If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately and arrange to get the person to qualified medical care ASAP.

Where do you find qualified stroke treatment? Unlike heart attacks where there is a well-working system for immediate treatment, stroke treatment is in the early stages and hospitals differ in capability. There are several rating services and standards, but I would go to these local hospitals:

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, an early provider of stroke treatment and the first Orange County to be rated a comprehensive stroke center by DVN (a Norway-based rating service).

Mission Hospital-Mission Viejo, rated by the Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. OC Emergency Medical Services designate it a Stroke-Neurology Receiving Center, guidance for ambulance drivers.

For stroke, early treatment can be the best treatment. There’s meaning in that.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a ‘50s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of “Loving Laguna: A Local’s Guide to Laguna Beach.” Email: [email protected]