Opinion: Finding Meaning

Repairing the World

Last Sunday was Neighborhood Congregational Church’s first post-pandemic service. I was invited to join as they returned to public worship. It was a happy and blessed experience, yet one that questions NCC’s future direction.

There is a flow to public worship. It begins with heart-felt greetings and embraces as people reconnect. They had been apart too long; now they were together. The prelude music set the tone for worship, but also set my foot tapping. Music led to singing, singing led to prayer, prayer to scripture reading. The scripture recalled Jesus calming the sea and the timeless question to a sinking Peter, “Oh ye of little faith, why did you doubt.” It’s a question for all to ponder.

Pastor Rod Echols built on the theme of faith meeting fear, coming to know the sources of our fear, and finding Jesus in the midst of our storms. Echols then invited the faithful to reimagine NCC as a spiritual center of love and justice where all faith traditions might create an “interfaith fire” and do the work of justice. He introduced the Hebrew term “tikkun,” meaning repairing or mending, and “Tikkun Olam,” or bringing world justice through personal reparative acts. This justice invokes challenges such as creating economic equity, access to healthcare, worker’s rights, and fair wages for all. There was an impassioned call to action, for the hearers to become doers by joining a team to begin this work.

The sermon was followed by the highest moment, the taking of communion by the congregation. Then all stood to close with that great hymn of redemption, Amazing Grace. I was moved and thought it a wondrous meeting, a blessing to all who attended. Yet I also found it unsettling. The scope of repairing the world, Tikkun Olam, is overwhelming, especially for a single congregation. Yet isn’t this the calling of the preacher, to lift our vision and make us uncomfortable in our contentment?

The origins of the Congregational church are glorious, beginning with nonconforming Puritans who fought for Reformation in England against what they saw as the corrupted practices of the establishment Church of England. King James’ response was to drive them from the country, resulting in the Great Puritan Migration to New England in the 1630s. These were the best of England, yeomen of great faith and devotion. They came as families and shaped the founding of New England, which in turn shaped the founding of America which we have just celebrated.

There’s been a Congregational church in Laguna for nearly a century. With other churches, they were a force in the enlightened care of the homeless which distinguishes our town. Now they look to an uncertain future, in search of a new vision. God bless them that their journey may be fruitful.

I’ve said it before but it’s worth repeating: Laguna’s church services are the most enjoyable and uplifting of any public meetings in our town. If you want to bless your life, consider attending church. There’s meaning in that.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a ‘50s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of Loving Laguna: A Local’s guide to Laguna Beach. Email: [email protected]