Opinion: Grandchildren, The Best Legacy

Our three sons were all traveling with their wives last week. One was in Ukraine, delivering more donated ambulances. The next was in Italy for a Covid-delayed 25th wedding anniversary trip. And the youngest was in Laguna Beach . . . Florida. Who knew? It’s a coastal hamlet near Panama City. The Beautiful Wife and I had a blast looking after three nearby grandchildren. Here’s what we learned.

Your image of people tends to be a composite of impressions taken over time, so we hadn’t fully appreciated the grandchildren’s maturity. The good part of this tendency is we still see our more senior friends as if they were in their prime. But our seventeen-year-old granddaughter, her brother, 14, and her younger sister, turning 11, were a pleasant surprise. They’re practically adults, and they like to test you.

The grandson invited me to try a typing website where you’re given a sentence to type and get scored on speed and accuracy. After a couple of tries, I realized the grandson was hoping to best me at typing. I learned to type as a high school sophomore and remember typing 40 words a minute was good. The grandson took typing in middle school and is twice that fast. He didn’t beat me, but it won’t be long given our life trajectories.

The youngest granddaughter had a soccer game. Her team won, and she scored a goal. Talking afterward, she agreed it was more fun to win than lose, but pointed out that she doesn’t stress over losses. It’s just a game. During the week, she sent us a postcard thanking us. She’s years more mature than I recall being at that age.

The oldest granddaughter is a high school senior. She and the BW spent an afternoon talking about her future, her desire to serve and do something in medicine, and of love and marriage and family. Standing next to her, I realized she’s almost as tall as I am, though in other ways taller. One night, arriving at their home, they surprised me with a shower of balloons and confetti. They decorated the house and put up their “Happy Birthday” banner. Later, they made my favorite cake. I’m popular with the grandkids, but they give their biggest hugs to the BW.

Last Sunday, I made a fast tour of Laguna churches, catching parts of five services. Of Laguna’s many charms, I think our church services are the most underappreciated. I always learn something. At Laguna Presbyterian a guest speaker, Dr. Mark D. Roberts of Fuller Theological Seminary’s De Pree Center, spoke of what we do with the final part of our lives, called “the third third.” His sermon, titled “Languishing and Legacy,” left me thinking about our legacy.

That night we told the grandchildren goodbye. Their parents were returning. They hugged us, thanking us for our care. And we thanked them for what they’re becoming—what greater legacy than grandchildren who are better than you? There’s meaning in that.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a ’50s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of “Loving Laguna: A Local’s Guide to Laguna Beach.” Email: [email protected]