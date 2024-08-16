Opinion: Haiku Corner

By Cheryl Procaccini
help wanted: hundreds of
visitors to collect trash
upon leaving
clusters of buckwheat
flowers – small, pink, white – adorn
the drying landscape
beachgoers line the
shore. drawn by the pull of our salty
origins.
late bloomers: tarweed’s small
yellow flowers brighten dry
summer trailsides.
Cheryl is a resident of Laguna Beach and writes Haiku poems inspired by the local flora and fauna around her. She is also a certified EMDR psychotherapist and the creator of Birdsong and the Eco-Wonders, BirdsongTV.