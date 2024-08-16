Opinion: Haiku Corner

By Cheryl Procaccini

help wanted: hundreds of

visitors to collect trash

upon leaving

clusters of buckwheat

flowers – small, pink, white – adorn

the drying landscape

beachgoers line the

shore. drawn by the pull of our salty

origins.

late bloomers: tarweed’s small

yellow flowers brighten dry

summer trailsides.

Cheryl is a resident of Laguna Beach and writes Haiku poems inspired by the local flora and fauna around her. She is also a certified EMDR psychotherapist and the creator of Birdsong and the Eco-Wonders, BirdsongTV.