Opinion: Here Comes the Stampede

“Bring us your tired, your poor, your quarantined masses yearning to breathe free.”

It’s that punishing time of year again. No, it’s not that crush of visitors descending upon us, finding sanctuary from the oppressive inland heat in the peak mercury triad of Riverside, Phoenix, and Vegas. Or the people just over the hill packing their picnics with treats from their native Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern cultures, adding welcome diversity to our white-bread town. Or the kids who come to South Laguna beaches to make out by the crashing waves, enjoying the greatest free show on mother earth–the ocean. Yes they crowd our city and litter and defecate and that, I’m afraid, is the cost of living in an incredible resort town. But I’m not talking about any of them.

I’m referring to the usual carping coming from the anti-tourist crusaders who trot out the same tired rhetoric about how we are subsidizing visitors and they are harshing our mellow. Two weeks ago in this paper, the Crusader-in-Chief rehashed his redundant screed that visitors are ripping us off by not paying for their share of services. He bases this on the unproven claim that we host 6.2 million visitors annually. Yet we have never, ever seen the data to support this.

The following week, in a letter I refer to as mutual logrolling, his doppelganger weighed in with a fawning review of his compatriot’s letter. Their solution: tax visitors for everything they do: parking, transit, meals, retail sales, arts festivals, etc. How about charging them for every breath they take? Oxygen’s not free, man. Not in Laguna.

These are the elitists who would have you believe that visitors just don’t belong here, because they’re not our kind of people. During the debate over vacation rentals, the Crusader stood before Council and said, with a straight face, “if you have a vacation rental next to your home it will ruin your life.” No, living in Flint, Michigan with a tainted water system could ruin your life. But if we held homeowners to a high standard of guest behavior management, with severe penalties for breaches (a process known as regulating), in most instances our lives would be improved by meeting interesting, well behaved people from around the world, and showing them our unusual level of aloha, because we are so “lucky to live Laguna.”

The notion that cutting off city money to promote tourism will suddenly shut off the spigot is hopelessly naive. They are already here, and you’d have to shut down Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to have any real impact.

And finally, there’s anti-fun crusader No. 1, our very own City Council Nanny, Toni Iseman, who would (and in many cases already has) legislate against road bikes, mountain bikes, skateboards, motorcycles, pedestrian plazas, dancing, nightclubs, cannabis, cigarettes, alcohol, and keeping anything open past 9 p.m. Her vision is to remake us into “Leisure World by the Sea.” The latest, shameful episode of “Joykill Laguna” occurred at the last Council meeting, when she had the audacity to try and put our greeter, Michael Minutoli, out of business, claiming he is a distraction that could cause motorists to crash. Seriously! Maybe we should outlaw teenage boys and girls crossing the street in bathing suits, or block the ocean view corridors at every intersection.

Thankfully, interim Chief of Police Jeff Calvert defended Mike by saying he stands far enough away from the intersection and businesses to not break any laws. But that didn’t stop Toni, who then asked about the veracity of the tape measure. For real! I’ve laid off Toni for years.

She’s a nice person and I will always defend her from personal attacks, but politically she is so out of touch with what has always made Laguna so special – freedom and tolerance. I love Michael, and in the 10 years he has tirelessly danced and waved to visitors, he has undoubtedly brought more joy to this town than anyone ever has. He’s homeless and ailing, and yet he still musters the gumption to entertain us and send messages of positivity to everyone he encounters. He maintains a Laguna tradition immortalized by two statues in town, and on July 1 will mark his official 10-year anniversary as our unofficial greeter with an epic 24-hour marathon greet. Unless of course Toni shuts him down. Shame on you, Toni Iseman. Leave poor Michael alone. You have crossed an irrevocable line that clearly indicates, as many have already noted. It’s time to retire.

Billy hosts “Laguna Talks” on KXFM radio at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.