Opinion: If you don’t get finances right, nothing else matters

By Mary Locatelli

While Laguna Beach City Council faces many important and competing issues, none are more important than the health of the city’s finances. As Jackie Kennedy once said about raising children, “If you don’t get that right, nothing else matters.” The same is true of council stewardship of city resources.

There have been rumblings about city finances going back at least to 2016 when residents began to notice a number of recurring audit adjustments. Then, starting in 2018 and continuing through today, the auditors have given the city a series of first Significant Deficiencies and, for the last two years, Material Weaknesses regarding financial reporting and closing procedures. My Bank Audit Committee would have considered that unacceptable.

What has been the city’s response to the red flags raised by the auditors? Surprisingly, the first action, apparently taken unilaterally by the City Finance Officer (CFO), who oversaw most of the areas criticized by the auditors, was to change auditors. Why? Because the existing auditors could not meet an accelerated timeline demanded by the CFO. Never mind the fact that the timeline was as much or more affected by the finance department’s inability to deliver auditable financial statements to the auditors on a timely basis.

As the process unfolded, the CFO conducted a flawed request for proposal process, with no approvals or authorization, no segregation of duties and no review or oversight until a final list of candidates was presented to the Audit Committee. The committee was given the list of finalists and asked to choose one. The committee did not question the process. In the end, they selected a firm that could not deliver financial statements any earlier than the firm being replaced.

It’s worth remembering a bit of Audit Committee history here. The council created an Audit Committee in 2018 to assist in reviewing audit issues. But the committee has always had other responsibilities and never totally focused on audit. Although the council has appointed very knowledgeable and diligent people to the committee, it has never provided the committee with a single member who has accounting and auditing expertise.

What was the council’s reaction when asked to decide on the new audit firm? Most expressed some discomfort with the process. One said the CFO should not have done what he did, and this was not one of the city’s finer moments. Another, while expressing concern for how the city found itself in the position it was in, stated that he had to rely on the Audit Committee. Perhaps he had forgotten that the council had not provided the Audit Committee with the expertise that would have helped them in dealing with this situation. In the end, given the choice of staying with the existing firm or changing to the new firm, all but one councilmember voted to change. A bit like snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

On a positive note, City Manager Dave Kiff has made a commitment to addressing the weaknesses in the internal controls in the Finance Department. To that end, he obtained approval from the council to hire an outside consultant to provide assistance. While applauding the idea, there is a concern that the consultant was not selected through a competitive bidding process, and the selected firm’s website does not focus on internal controls as a core competency. It’s human nature to want to hire people you know and trust. But when dealing with other people’s money, it is imperative that organizations follow good internal control practices. And good internal controls start with the tone at the top.

Let’s end where we started. Nothing else matters if you don’t get the finances right.

Mary Locatelli was a partner at Ernst & Young, an executive vice president and director of audit and compliance at a regional bank, had her own internal controls consulting company, and was a deputy director in management and finance at an international organization headquartered in Vienna, Austria.