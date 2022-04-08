Opinion: Laguna Beach City Corner

A Note From The Mayor

By Sue Kempf

Dear Laguna Beach Community,

I was disheartened when misinformation spread about the future of the Orange County Public Library. Many residents contacted me by phone and by email along with my fellow City Councilmembers, imploring us to “save the library property” after misinformation was sent out that the property was being turned into a parking lot. This deliberate story line was then repeated on Nextdoor, and it began to spread throughout our community like wildfire. Social media platforms, like Nextdoor or email blasts are often not necessarily the source of accurate information.

Here is the truth about the Library: the item scheduled for the April 12 City Council meeting is to recommend approval of the purchase agreement for the Library property and approval of lease agreement with the County for continued Library operations. Per the original 1970 agreement with the County of Orange to build the Laguna Beach Public Library, the City was given the option to purchase the property within 50 years. At the Jan. 7, 2020, City Council meeting in open regular session, the City Council directed the City Manager to send a letter to the County exercising the City’s option to purchase the Library property and to begin the acquisition process which included obtaining an appraisal and drafting a purchase and sales agreement. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these efforts were mutually postponed and then re-started in late 2021.

On Feb. 16, 2022, the Planning Commission unanimously determined that the acquisition of the property was consistent with the City’s General Plan. In that meeting, staff stated that the City was buying the property and leasing it back to the County for continued Library operations. Nowhere is it mentioned that the library will be bulldozed or turned into a parking lot. To the contrary, our city manager, Shohreh Dupuis, negotiated a further clause in our agreement that requires the County to hold our funds required to purchase the property to be returned to us should we decide to either remodel the existing library or build a new library someday.

I call on each of you and our local media outlets to seek the truth and fact-check statements before you repost, publish news, act, or jump to conclusions based on information provided to you from those with an agenda. When there is an intentional effort to disseminate misinformation, it damages public trust and slowly erodes the foundation of our democracy. I think we can all agree that in Laguna Beach, we are all above this kind of proliferation of untruths.

There is no better reminder that our democracy is something to fight for than what is happening right now in the Ukraine. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, and I am proud to be bringing a proclamation of support for Ukraine forward at next week’s City Council meeting. I want to thank our community members for showing their support through the recent rallies around town, this week’s fundraiser that raised over $100,000 to support the Ukrainian Red Cross relief efforts put together by Julie Perlin Lee, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray and Kora Kroep at Laguna Art Museum, and I am thankful for all of the Ukrainian flags I see around town on my walks. That is the Laguna Beach I love— a community that joins together to support each other and our neighbors—even neighbors across the globe, when they are in need.

We have much work to do, and now is the time to come together and move forward as a community.

Sue is the Laguna Beach Mayor and has been a city councilmember since 2018.