Opinion: Laguna Power Play

Last week, it was mistakenly reported that the Laguna Beach Democratic Club “endorsed” Bob Whalen and Hallie Jones over Judie Mancuso after George Weiss withdrew from consideration. The reporting was based on claims by the club that it had “endorsed” both Whalen and Jones at its “endorsement meeting” last week over the other candidates, Weiss and Mancuso.

There was a big problem with this, in my opinion. A misleading statement about endorsements could create the false impression that the club’s preference for candidates reflects the sentiments of the Democratic Party as a whole, and the Democratic Party endorsed neither Whalen nor Jones.

The Democratic Party of Orange County (DPOC) has strict rules about Party endorsements – even for non-partisan offices like the Laguna Beach City Council. Clubs may not “endorse” or issue an “endorsement.” Only the DPOC may endorse candidates. And in this case, the DPOC may end up endorsing Weiss and Mancuso. The Laguna Beach Democratic Club then would have two choices – to endorse the DPOC’s official endorsement or to ignore it – Not to go rogue like they did here.

It appears that none of this was by accident and that the Laguna Beach Democratic Club has been manipulating public opinion to put the thumb on the scale for their preferred candidates. To me, the club is trying to appear bigger and more influential than it is, implying it represents Democrats in Laguna Beach, much less speaks for them. The club’s membership is only about 100 dues-paying members, and the actual vote that both Bob Whalen and Hallie Jones got was just 48 votes a piece out of more than 6,000 registered Democrats in Laguna Beach. Far from representing Laguna Democrats!

I can speak with authority as I have been a member of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club on and off for 35 years and served on its board for 10 years with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris before she ran for the Assembly. I even helped welcome Kamala Harris when she was a guest speaker.

What is remarkable is that I attempted to attend the club’s closed-door Zoom “endorsement meeting” but was “denied entrance by the host.” The reason given was that I was “not a “member in good standing.” It sounds pretty awful, but it only means I didn’t renew my dues on time according to the club’s new arcane bylaws. This is almost laughable considering my past history and involvement with the club, but it feels more sinister than laughable with the cabal that runs the club now, if you ask me.

Before I stepped down from the board of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, the club encouraged widespread participation. Any registered Democrat could attend any meeting, including signing up and voting on the days of a “support meeting.”

After I quit the board, a new regime came into power and, along with it, autocratic rules that limited open meetings and dissent with new faces with a new club agenda supporting reckless overdevelopment in Laguna that seemed to align more with Peter Blake and Bob Whalen than pro residents’ candidates like Weiss and Mancuso.

We began to see power-grabbing tactics, such as Mancuso being denied access to the membership roster to lobby club members to support her council bid. Yet, the regime supporting Whalen and Jones had complete access to do all the lobbying they wanted.

Both Weiss and Mancuso cried foul, but the Democratic Party stated that since the club’s bylaws were changed (by the Whalen-Jones faction!), there was nothing to prevent such one-sided activity. Mancuso wasn’t endorsed even though, as the Democrats’ Assembly nominee, she garnered over 7,000 votes in Laguna, beating Diane Dixon by 59% to Dixon’s 41%, and Weiss wasn’t even considered. That didn’t matter to the Whalen-Jones camp that pulled off 48 votes in a sham election and publicity stunt. So much for a club that calls itself “Democratic” being “democratic!”

Alan is a 35-year resident of Laguna and 35-year intermittent member of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, including 10 years on its Board. He is active in the Laguna Beach community and serves on the Board of Advocates for Laguna Residents. He is an entrepreneur and is currently building a political debate app called “Clashing Heads,” planned to launch in the fall.