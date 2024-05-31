Opinion: Let’s dispense with the moratorium on dispensaries

Though we’ve long fancied ourselves a progressive and tolerant community, there can be no stronger evidence to the contrary than our spurious ban on cannabis dispensaries. How can our city government be so tone-deaf to the will of their constituents, who had the highest percentage of pro votes in the County on the legalization of both medical marijuana (Proposition 215 in 1996) and recreational (Proposition 64 in 2016)? It’s been nearly 30 years of residents saying yes and the City answering no.

We’ve long prided ourselves on being gay-friendly. We offer free healthcare to those in need, have a senior center for our elderly, and are trying to address affordable housing. So, how about being pot-friendly?

According to a recent study reported by the LA Times, more Americans now consume marijuana on a daily basis than drink alcohol. The only states where cannabis is totally illegal are Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Wyoming. Earlier this month, President Biden announced plans to reclassify pot as a less dangerous drug. And now, California is floating the “Munchie Bill” to make consumption and food service legal in dispensaries.

For those keeping score at home: Laguna’s licensed alcohol establishments – 100. Pot dispensaries, 0. How the hell is that representational government?

Why has our leadership denied us the freedom to access a legal product in our hometown? One that has proven effective for a variety of medical uses. And has proven benign recreationally (of course, like everything, it can be abused). But rather than do the sensible thing and develop a strategy to limit kids’ access to illegal drugs – including education at home and in school – we instead use kids as the cudgel against making a legal and highly regulated product available. Don’t forget, it’s the unregulated stuff that can kill you.

And that other lame and elitist nonsense about it bringing unwanted traffic and a bunch of drug-addled hooligans? It’s all cover for the hypocrisy that people who enjoy alcohol as their drug of choice discriminate against stoners. Yep, I said it. Because I know of no domestic violence cases from the throes of a bong rip. The most adverse effect might be eating too many smash burgers at AHBA.

And how about the cruelty of sending our retirees all the way to Santa Ana to score their meds? What a wasteful burn of fossil fuels – and time.

Why Santa Ana? Well, In 2018, Santa Ana officials did the sensible thing and asked residents if they wanted commercial cannabis sales in town? Voters answered “Yes,” and now City Hall licenses, regulates, and taxes the legal cannabis shops operating in the city. And it’s been a boon, with little to no downside, except keeping them open as legal retailers overcome pernicious taxation that makes black market cannabis way less expensive.

What have the impacts been? According to The Voice of OC, “No less than 50% of the cannabis tax fund goes to youth services every year. And cannabis is closing spending gaps on long-neglected services like libraries and youth programs. In 2022 the tax money funded the $884,000 upgrade of Santa Ana’s main public library, now featuring a children’s patio with a play structure and outdoor reading areas.”

That’s ironic, as we just held a public Facilities Master Plan that focused on how to upgrade our long-neglected library. Our fiscal watchdogs, who rail against any excess spending, are the same ones in opposition to a dispensary that, in practice, has transformed libraries at no additional expense to residents.

Meantime, other OC cities have caught on to demand – and the financial boon it generates -and have legalized retail sales, like Costa Mesa, Stanton and now little Laguna Woods. Yep, those dainty seniors just want to take the edge off of growing older. Their cannabis club was so popular and successful the town decided to approve a dispensary called “The Artist Tree,” which doubles as an art gallery. It opened this week and is located at 24902 Moulton Parkway.

But in our “progressive” little hamlet, we have to buy on the black market or welcome strangers delivering into our homes. We regulated against it not once, but twice. First, through a council vote, and then by rigging a ballot measure, intentionally offering voters a very flawed option created by an unsavory outsider looking to make a fast buck. When the right move would have been to provide a thoroughly city and safety vetted best practices alternative.

Dispensaries are no different from wine shops, camera or music stores – except the heavy security and ID requirements. You go there for the education, discovery and expert guidance. Cannabis is in its infancy and is ever-evolving in its composition and use. People need education and advice. And does anyone really believe that dangerous people will lurk in the shadows? What do you think this is, a liquor store?

It’s high time Laguna got in step with the times and reintroduced a sensible path forward to open a dispensary or two. Put them at the far edges of town so traffic doesn’t cycle in. Add a cold plunge, infrared sauna, or massage and make it a true gateway to wellness. Or go with a munchie bar and make it a true gateway to gluttony.

Billy is the Chief Experience Officer of adventure sports company La Vida Laguna, and Executive Director of KXFM, Laguna’s Community Radio. He can be reached at [email protected].