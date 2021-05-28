Opinion: Musings on the Coast

The Laguna-New York City Synchronicity

By Michael Ray

During the lockdown, New York City tried an experiment. It built multiple scores of pedestrian “promenades” created by closing traffic lanes, widening sidewalks, finding open spots in street medians, and otherwise finding outdoor, and therefore safe, spaces for its residents to enjoy.

They did not just enjoy it. They loved it. Now, NYC is making most of them permanent. Some people believe closing traffic lanes will make traffic jams more common. Others, citing remote working habits, the increase in Uber/Lyft transportation (fewer total cars on the road), and other changes in car-transport behavior, cite the opposite, with a true change in thinking: it is time to make pedestrians supreme again, not cars.

In Laguna, the City experimented with the Forest Avenue Promenade, which is an unmitigated success. It reinvigorated downtown and attracted tourists who otherwise would have skipped Laguna retail spending opportunities. Even the businesses that opposed the promenade, thinking the closed parking spaces would hurt their trade, have praised the promenade because it helps their businesses.

Now our City Council has voted to approve a consultant’s bid to design a permanent promenade.

Village Laguna had opposed the promenade for decades, well before COVID-19. They cite its cost (even while still defending their granted request from the City for a $500,000+ gift to buy its private garden in south Laguna). They say the loss of parking will create even more of a traffic logjam. They say it will draw more tourist hordes.

Personally, I do not get it. Village Laguna is supposed to be a friendly supporter of the people in Laguna. Why oppose the most popular new city initiative in decades? What is their real motive? Village Laguna, please answer that question, and do not make an argument based on the cost. In a city with a $100 million annual budget, the cost of that promenade, at about $2 million, is peanuts. Besides, Laguna is receiving about $4.3 million from the federal COVID-19 relief bills to spend any way it wants.

Then there is outside dining. One New York Times writer stated he happened upon a colleague eating outdoors at the famous Gramercy Tavern, and… “We made plans to eat together soon…. then [the friend] gestured down the street toward all the [restaurant] terraces built on the pavement, and at the shrubs and flowers and tall blazing patio heaters, and said, ‘This block is better than anything in Paris.’”

Then he describes the people watching from the new outdoor seating. They love it. They love the colors, the clothes people chose to exhibit themselves, the preening: “You’ll see a greater range of footwear, fabrics, and fashion in 10 minutes outside [any great restaurant] then you will see the entire night in its exclusive private back rooms.”

In short, people love to see people, and outside dining has taken off across the entire United States. If that is one consolation of the pandemic, it was making American restaurants more like European restaurants, more enjoyable, a community experience.

In Laguna Beach, we too joined the outdoor dining movement and again, the locals love it. They love people watching, all of it—just like the people in New York City.

Village Laguna opposes outside dining too. Why? I do not know. Ask them.

Why my friends at Village Laguna? Why do you oppose such locally popular changes? Please explain yourself. Replies to this column are most welcome. Let us have this important dialogue.

Michael is co-founder of Orange County School of the Arts and The Discovery Cube.