Opinion: Musings on the Coast

Dateline: Monday, Aug. 19. Los Angeles Times headline: “Irvine has hottest housing market in U.S….13,000 new residents in last three years.”

In fact, Irvine has added some one million new residents in the last few decades, and, duh, the new hordes have hit the closest beach, Laguna. Laguna should have planned to mitigate the consequences, but it did not.

Worse, Laguna buried its head in the sand and hoped the whole emerging problem would… What? Go away?

Of course, it didn’t. In my opinion, Village Laguna killed any planning and any mitigation, preferring to stick Laguna’s collective head in the sand and hoping for the best. No plans, no infrastructure, no nothing.

However, one person tried, hard. Her name is Elizabeth Pearson, an 18-year veteran of our City Council and Planning Commission. In a recent Indy column she stated she was hired by Irvine to assess the impacts of the planned hordes on surrounding cities. Pearson concluded Laguna had to plan for it and advocated for a new Village Entrance and parking garage to relieve the impacts, stating, “…plans (for it) had been done, the cost estimated, funding and EIR (Environmental Impact Report) approved, and the projected voted on by the council. That was in 2013.” However, “The naysayers, led by Village Laguna and Toni Iseman started a community campaign to …” to kill it, and did. No entrance and no parking structure was built. Nothing. Nada.

Now we come to the present day, and have a new City Manager, Dave Kiff. He’s a pro with a great reputation for getting things done. In an extraordinary email dated Aug. 9 to Laguna residents, Mr. Kiff, after three months on the job, assessed the complexity of “getting things done” in Laguna and found that “We have a complex code and long review process. We had added important legal reviews…” and have “tried to up our game…” But, “Our counter staff feels a bit beaten and beat up…we have a hard time recruiting people and a hard time keeping them here once they start work and see what they have to deal with. It is not easy to work in Laguna. It’s easier to work…” elsewhere …” and therefore easy to lose people.”

In plain words, Laguna’s entire governmental system is overlaid with deliberately conflicting laws and codes, has an antiquated city code and is so frustrating to applicants that they take it out on city staffers, who sometimes leave weeping.

Mr. Kiff then tells you his goals: mainly to streamline the approval process and update our mess of a zoning code. He ends with, “I sincerely hope this period will pass…Right now, we’re fixing the plane as it’s flying (and it’s not flying too terribly high up).”

Hmmm. That’s interesting, coming slightly after the council held a three-hour “listening” session to encourage citizen complaints about anything they wished, and ended up being three hours off, well, complaining about the tourist hordes and jammed streets. Exactly as Ms. Pearson predicted.

Here comes Village Laguna, fresh off a Zoom meeting that discussed continuing to stop Laguna from doing anything, ever, including even still trying to reverse the only thing the town has accomplished after two decades of trying: the downtown Promenade, still claiming it hurts local businesses.

Sorry, Mr. Kiff. The same group that condemned us to the current mess, seems intent on killing any real mitigation and your intentions too.

Michael co-founded Orange County School of the Arts, The Discovery Cube, Sage Hill School, Art Spaces Irvine and several other area nonprofit organizations. He is a business partner with Sanderson-J. Ray Development and has lived in Laguna Beach since the early 1980s.