Opinion: Pet Peeves

Here’s a Joke

By Mark Crantz

A guy decides to join a monastery. “Life is too hectic. I need a change,” he tells the head of the monastery. The monastery head replies, “Glad to have you. But will you agree to take a vow of silence? You only get two words every ten years.” The guy thinks for a minute. “I’ll do it.”

The first 10 years go by. The monastery head asks, “What do you have to say?” The guy answers, “Food bad.”

The second 19 years go by. The monastery head asks, “What do you have to say?” The guy answers, “Bed hard.”

The third 10 years go by. The monastery head asks, “What do you have to say?” The guy answers, “I quit.”

The monastery head says, “I’m not surprised. You’ve done nothing but complain every since you got here.”

…And dear readers I quit, too. I will be taking the vow of silence. I hope you have enjoyed Pet Peeves and all my complaining over these last 10 years. I sure did like telling you.