Opinion: Pet peeves

Teenagers

By Mark D. Crantz

Teenagers? If you are a parent of a teenager who graduated this year, I want you to know that you should be the one walking across the stage in cap and gown receiving a certificate of survival. Congratulations, parents.

My kids have outgrown their teenage years and now have teenagers of their own. I had lunch with one recently. “What’s new at school?” I asked. “”Nuthin.’” “What’s going on with your social life?” “Nuthin.’” “What do you think of me?” “Nuthin.’”

I enjoyed lunch in spite of the lively repartee. It made me think back to my teenage years. “Nuthin’ happened.” I remember hanging out at McDonald’s drinking vanilla cokes. Like teenagers today, I was bored, too. Boredom and ennui, which is French for cool boredom, were always the enemy of kids with bodies full of energy and just revving up to find an outlet. How this energy gets released is the challenge of parents and teachers everywhere through time.

Miraculously, most teenagers find their way to securing a degree. Mentored by educators, family and friends, teenagers find their footing and release their energy towards positive things. I’m always nice to teenagers because I know these are tomorrow’s politicians, who hold my social security in their hands. “Excuse me teenage person, may I help you cross the street?” “Go away you old prune.” Oh well, trying to relate is what counts.

Everybody these days has a history month. There is Black History Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, among others. A recent social movement of young people has requested establishing a “Teenage History Month.” Suggested ambassadors would be Steve Urkel (Family Matters), Doogie Howser, MD, Kevin Arnold (The Wonder Years) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Graduation day would be the month’s culmination to salute their efforts to turning out good. As an example, I had a freshman college roommate, who spent every Sunday morning visiting with seniors at the nursing home. At the time, I was usually too hungover to appreciate what a wonderful thing he was doing. I recently texted him. He texted back, “Are you still hungover?” Oh well, trying to relate is what counts.

You know, parents, you are not alone. There are teenagers in the animal kingdom, too. Next time you go to the beach, scan the horizon for killer whales attacking boats. They knock their heads into the rudders and do considerable damage, even sinking many boats in the process. Recently, scientists held a conference to discuss this new and harrowing phenomenon. All scientists flew in by air. Nobody boated to the gathering.

Some scientists believe that a boating accident where a baby whale was killed in front of its mother was the triggering event. Now the killer whales want revenge and are extracting it. After formal discussions, scientists discounted this theory because the evidence showed the damage was being done by teenage whales. Adult whales were not involved in the destruction. At the end of the conference, the scientists revealed that teenage killer whales were merely bored and full of French ennui. They have just been looking for fun. Captured footage shows the teenagers knocking off the rudders and then putting dead fish, like a French beret, on their heads in a sign of rollicking fun. The parent killer whales couldn’t find it in themselves to reprimand the teenage pranksters. Instead, they joined in and started wearing dead fish hats, too.

So, in support of all graduating teenagers, parents and educators, I will be wearing a dead fish hat rakishly cocked in the face of life’s ennui.

Crantz tells the Indy, readers wishing to join in and wear dead fish hats, should change the dead fish hats daily. And be on the lookout for hungry cats, who support Teenage History Month.