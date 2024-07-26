Opinion: Pet Peeves

Leave It to Beaver 3, A Trilogy

By Mark D. Crantz

Recap? No, skip the recap. Readers are advised to go to the online Indy and read Parts 1 and 2. Exercise your eyeballs and support your community paper. It supports you.

Now that readers have been sufficiently tongue lashed…things were going swimmingly for the Beavers. A while after, maybe a little too long after Mrs. Beaver’s extensive cosmetic surgery, Mr. Beaver looked up and said, “Oh, Michael Jackson, I just loved your “Thriller” album. Can I have an autograph?” Mrs. Beaver gently removed her one white glove and slapped Mr. Beaver silly with it

That was just the start of the downward slide for Mr. Beaver, the only family member who had refused cosmetic surgery. His idea to change his lumber crew, the sea otters, into hard-working beavers was backfiring. They looked like beavers, but the production numbers confirmed the makeover was just skin deep. Mr. Beaver tried to pick up the slack by taking no work breaks or lunch to gnaw out particle board all by himself.

Things were polar opposite for the Beaver kids and their new dental implants. With their new megawatt smiles, they were winning over fans. The Beaver kids were named King and Queen of Homecoming. Fellow students were mesmerized by the angelic light of their smiles. Billy Beaver was named president of the student council. Sally Beaver climbed the social ladder and was named captain of the cheerleaders.

The awards and accolades rolled in. The school district recognized the Beavers as the rookie educational family of the year. They were honored for creating a new educational concept, whereby all books are judged only by their covers. The Beavers turned on its head the old educational notion that you had to read the pages inside. This idea cut the school year by half and changed most teachers into administrators eligible for full pensions by 25.

However, the biggest achievement came one year after the Beaver makeover. National Geographic launched a reality show called “Leave It to Beaver.” It became a smash hit. In conjunction with the new show, the Beavers launched a new perfume line called “Wild Musk.” Netflix picked up the show by offering a five-year contract estimated at $250 million dollars. It was rumored that this large contract forced Netflix to drop Meagan and Harry, who scurried back to England to get on the royal dole once again. They now report to Prince Louie and receive instructions on how to make funny faces to win over the public.

The Chamber of Commerce recognized the Beaver family for their stellar rebranding of Laguna Beach’s image. Tourism had risen to 12,000,000,000,000,000 visitors a year, and visitors prayed hard to get a parking spot at the newly built church lot, which supplied 150 divine intervention spaces. The city’s online parking app flashed full constantly and crashed and burned in a display of stupid AI.

For the Beaver family, life was perfect—well, almost perfect. Mr. Beaver could not make the production quotas all by himself. His teeth gave out. His family was embarrassed by his failure. They dropped his name and became the Damdashians. The bank repossessed Mr. Beaver’s dam. Mr. Beaver was last seen as the solitary passenger on a bus back to Guatemala. President Biden forgot to take credit for the deportation. Trump took the credit for him.

Crantz tells the Indy that he is busy as a beaver writing the next trilogy, a four-part series. Huh?