Opinion: Protecting Laguna Beach from Over-development

By Michael Morris

The Laguna Residents First ballot initiative (BI) works to protect our city from over-development by involving voters in the approval process for large developments. The ballot initiative uses provisions in the California state zoning laws to establish an overlay zone which we call the “Beautiful Laguna Overlay Zoning District” (BLOZD). This overlay zone will exist 750 feet from both sides of the center-lines of Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway within the city boundaries. Parcels outside of this overlay zone are entirely unaffected by the ballot initiative. Only parcels that sit in this overlay zone are subject to its conditions, with some exemptions. The following types of projects are not subject to conditions of the BI even if they sit in the BLOZD:

Single-family residential projects

Multi-family residential of nine or fewer units

Multi-family residential of any size that are low-income exclusively

Projects exclusively for public or private K-12 schools, museums, hospitals or houses of worship

Repair or replacement of an existing building that has been damaged by fire, flood, wind, earthquake, or other disasters, up to the original size, placement, and density

Minor modifications to existing buildings

If a proposed development sits in the BLOZD and doesn’t qualify for any of these exemptions it will be subject to threshold conditions.

Worsens traffic by adding 200 or more additional daily trips to that parcel (above the current trip levels)

Provides inadequate on-site parking (defined as the parking requirements in place before the update to the Downtown Specific Plan reduced all requirements)

Project is over 22,000 square feet of floor space

Project combines two or more parcels to exceed 7,500 square feet or 6,000 square feet in downtown where lots are smaller

Proposes a height over what is permitted today, including an overall height limit in Laguna Beach of 36 feet

An “Enough is Enough” provision that restricts several large-scale commercial developments in close proximity and in the same time-frame; to regain neighborhood tranquility.

If one or more of these conditions is met, the developer has the option to either alter the plans to avoid the triggering, or to pay for an election at which registered Laguna Beach voters get to decide whether the project can move forward or not. A simple majority voting yes would allow the project to be removed from the BLOZD and then move forward only adhering to the zoning requirements of its underlying zone. When distilled to basics it’s pretty simple.

Some have noticed that there are similarities between the local ballot initiative and those of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. Similarities exist largely because the case law surrounding the approach to zoning that the BI takes has proven to be sound. Similarities also exist because efforts were supported by the generous help of people who worked to pass the ballot initiatives in our neighboring towns. Towns that have experienced continued economic vibrancy even after their respective ballot initiatives were enacted and helped lessen over-development. LRF and its supporters believe that Laguna can keep its heritage and charm while thoughtfully keeping up with the times, and that finding the balance requires direct voter involvement.

The ballot initiative is merely 18 pages long. I urge Laguna Beach residents to visit lagunaresidentsfirst.com to read the document for themselves.

Michael, a Laguna homeowner, is a founder and former Treasurer of Laguna Residents First PAC. He previously served a one-year term on the Orange County Grand Jury and as an appointed trustee to the Orange County Vector Control District.