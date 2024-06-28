Opinion: Thank You, Laguna Beach Surf Tribe Ohana!

By Roger Bütow

Deepest gratitude to those who helped plan, organize, mass broadcast and coordinate the last paddle out for Laguna’s iconic surfing legend Corky Smith. It took place at noon, out at his favorite Brooks Street reef on June 1.

In the classic waterman’s bobbing prayer circle, his ashes were spread by his eldest of two sons, Erik. His other son, Kurt, was a key figure in our ad hoc committee leading up to and hosting the memorial event. Kurt was kind enough to bring 50 flower leis for attendees.

Corky loved Laguna. It took a powerful pry bar or dire emergency to get him to even drive out of the town he loved as much and as intensely as anyone I’ve ever met in my 52 years here. The only exception was the airport if it involved a trip to the Hawaiian Islands.

For those unaware, a paddle-out is a spiritual, cultural and emotional ritual, a time-honored ceremony when someone we love passes away. It’s not intended as a bummer but as a joyous occasion.

Although it does allow for public grief, it also provides a time and place for “talk story,” a verbal sharing of histories, in appreciation of “kahunas” like Corky.

It’s actually a relatively recent phenomenon, going back about 100 years and probably created by Honolulu’s Waikiki Beach Boy clan.

In my opinion, other major contributors (though not having asked to be named) deserve special acknowledgment.

His ex-wife, Linda Bailey, broke the news to me in the early morning hours after he transitioned late evening on Jan. 21, 2024. Our call inspired me to “wikiwiki,” move quickly and constellate some kind of working group of friends and relatives.

I reached out and together, with Linda and Kurt’s blessing, we networked the news of his demise. We immediately started planning for a paddleout and some form of subsequent celebration of life service.

This included a venue that made sense, given who he was and what he meant to our community.

Hence, Brooks Street for the final paddleout in his journey, and then on to the Sandpiper Lounge (aka The Dirty Bird) as inevitable choices.

In addition to Linda, Kurt and Erik, much mahalos to Brian Wisely and Brandy Faber. I leaned heavily on Mark Klosterman, our former Chief of Marine Safety.

A native son himself, Mark provided me with much-needed guidance regarding historical context, plus the ground rules and basics of this tradition in Laguna.

Thank you, Chuck Harrell of The Dirty Bird, for opening up early and hosting the follow-up to the paddle out.

A special shout-out goes to Laguna native Tracy Sizemore (Tracy Sizemore Photography), who volunteered and took on the task of being the day’s visual archivist.

He not only provided a photographic chronicle but also helped me identify and caption a condensed slide show for my other online memorial columns dedicated to Corky’s legendary presence.

Go to this link, there’s an inventory of photos with a slide show locals might enjoy.

Hint: Tap on the photo in the gallery for a close up and in the upper right hand corner is an arrow leading to a slide show.

Last, I’d like to personally thank the Laguna Beach Independent for working with me on the three columns they published. In a sense, they contributed as the columns amplified, enhanced and expanded online socializing regarding Corky and the post-mortem activities.

Personally, I believe that this media outlet understands what makes locals tick and what drives our lifestyle. Always generous regarding guest columns and letters-to-the-editor space, I consider them to be the “Pulse of Laguna,” our best and most reliable news source.

Once again, a final aloha to my dear friend and irreplaceable fellow eco-warrior, Briggs Christian Morris-Smith.

If there is a “Happy Hunting Ground,” an afterlife, I hope there was a reef break with perfect six to eight-footers upon your arrival. Maybe Dick Dale (King Of The Surf Guitar) and Jimi Hendrix are prominent on the ambient sound mix list.

If I’m fortunate, I hope to see you smiling out there in the line-up when I drop in, my bruddha.

Roger “Gonzo” Bütow is a prolific, often transgressive journalist and a 52-year resident of Laguna Beach. He’s co-founder and executive director of the unincorporated association known as Clean Water Now.

A retired general contractor, since 2010, he’s been a professional land use and regulatory compliance consultant, plus provided environmental and construction advisory services.

His contact information can be found at www.clean-water-now.org.