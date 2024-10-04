Opinion: The body politic

By Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

I’m just back from five days in Fort Wayne, Indiana where, somewhat anxiously, I attended my 50th high school reunion. We were a class of almost 500, and outside of my small group of forever friends, we’d all lost track of one another over the years. I didn’t expect anyone to call me mayor until a long-lost classmate told me he was living just a few blocks from me. Another classmate had been living in Huntington Beach for years, and his wife was animated in her disgust for their dysfunctional city council. So my Fort Wayne class reunion got me thinking about what makes our council work well, how it can work better, and why I have endorsed Bob Whalen and Hallie Jones in the upcoming election.

Here’s what came to mind first: The city council operates as a body. There are strict rules we must follow, most of which are required by law. A vote by the council is a decision by the body. Laguna is a small town with a strong sense of community, so the council often votes unanimously. But when we don’t, that’s when we are tested. We are all individuals with our own experiences, perspectives, and ideas. We can’t always agree. But we can always disagree without being disagreeable, compromise when we have different viewpoints, and stay focused on why we’re there: to do the work of the people. To my mind, those are the characteristics of a productive Council — and of leaders like Bob Whalen.

I have immense respect and affection for Bob. His temperament, thoughtful approach to issues, attention to detail, keen intellect, and respect for the public and city staff have made him an invaluable and accomplished leader. For example, Bob negotiated the acquisition of our South Laguna beaches along with a $22 million contribution from the County of Orange. This was possible largely because of Bob’s strong relationship with then-County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett — another one of his talents that has helped bring millions of dollars into the City from the County and State.

Then there’s everything Bob has done to make our town a safer place to live. As mayor, he helped get us through the Covid pandemic with a significantly lower death rate than any of our neighboring towns and with minimal harm to our economy. He helped bring our ambulance service in-house, dramatically improving response times. The fire mitigation and safety plans he shepherded through the Council mean we now have water tanks on our ridges for helicopter drops, citywide outdoor warning systems, undergrounding of key evacuation routes, and major fuel modification in our hills and canyons.

In a recent community survey, 80 percent of us said they were concerned about the safety of Laguna Canyon Road. That’s not a new issue. Back in 2014, Bob helped to establish the Laguna Canyon Road Task Force and he’s since been doing what he always does: his homework. If you have heard that we are “buying” LCR from Caltrans, please read City Manager Dave Kiff’s excellent Letter to the Community. No one knows our best course of action at this point. What I know is that we need Bob on the Council when this critical and consequential decision is made.

Hallie Jones was on the Laguna Canyon Road Task Force with Bob as a representative of the Laguna Canyon Foundation. When I joined the Council in 2018, I asked to be the LCF liaison because I wanted to learn more about its mission. What I quickly discovered was that its executive director was a smart, prepared, and passionate protector of Laguna’s exceptional environment. The challenges of growing and sustaining a hometown non-profit are significant and neverending. Hallie came to the job after 13 years with Heal the Bay, and over the next ten years she and her team built a resilient and vibrant organization. In partnering with the City, LCF created a fuel modification project to reduce our fire risk as well as protect our native plants from invasive species. The California Coastal Commission considers it a model program.

As a friend put it, “Hallie checks all the boxes.” She has the added advantage of being a three-generation local. She was raised in a family of accomplished artists and is sending her kids to the same schools she attended. Laguna is in her DNA, and she will add immeasurably to the diversity of voices on our Council which we need to work productively — as a body — on behalf of the town we all love to call home.