Opinion: The Hard Work of Politics – Creating Consensus

By Mark Orgill

An old joke offers the ham and egg sandwich to explain the difference between involvement and commitment: the chicken’s involved, the pig is committed.

I’ve lived in Laguna for 38 years. I’ve done business here, been involved in nonprofits, and was involved in forming the Civic Arts District. I am committed now, as I’m a City Council candidate. Here’s why I’m running.

One, I care about Laguna and am concerned the lack of best practices at the City means taxpayers don’t get fair value for dollar.

Two, I feel I can draw on my business and broad community experience to help improve public outcomes.

Three, I am willing to do the hard work of bringing competing interests, even bitter rivals, together to find common ground.

Naturally No. 3 can be tough. Yet here is the guts of good government: taking care of business despite the background noise.

In a small, spirited community like ours, tackling emotionally-charged issues, by definition, involves keeping the peace, so you can get good things done. It’s big rocks and steep hills, otherwise.

Yes, “getting good things done” means different things to different people. That’s why it’s crucial to sharpen our focus in rational, inclusive deliberations — to recognize where we agree, where we can negotiate, and where we must draw a clear, bright line based on principle.

What would I do? Low-hanging fruit and tall challenges can be found in any realm. There should be easy agreement concerning generally accepted municipal best practices and, specifically for example, eliminating the enormous and unacceptable backlogs in code enforcement and planning.

That said, the answer is not high speed at all costs. The ticket is proper focus and management. Our process can be streamlined and otherwise improved, especially with the benefit of considered input from those on the front lines, still our foremost concern must be preserving Laguna’s special charm.

Here is something we should all agree on, and I will insist on: citizens need not file a Public Records Act Request for information to which they are legally entitled. It’s high time transparency is a given.

Transparency and accountability are critical to maintaining trust in institutions, which provides the fertile ground for cultivating consensus, on anything. It’s easier with that foundation then to maximize meaningful citizen engagement—which in turn improves outcomes while strengthening community.

We can learn from cities doing this well but it’s hardly rocket science. It’s a straightforward process. The process involves public awareness, education, and timely noticing of impending major decisions, with calls to action; and then finally—it’s this sequence that enables — informed and thus meaningful participation.

There’s not enough of this at City Hall, in my judgment. It’s incumbent on city leaders to demonstrate their genuine commitment to open government. That culture starts at the top.

City leaders can play an honest broker role. I’m able and willing to do that: bring opposing parties together to identify useful commonalities. It’s my view, it’s been my experience, there is both virtue and practical value in this.

Some criticize my “reaching across the aisle”, so to speak, but that’s my style. For me it makes sense. Why not, through good listening and clear conversation, effectively narrow our differences, where we can, to areas where hopefully we learn to disagree more agreeably?

As a councilmember, I will champion proactive efforts to advance more, and more civil, discussion. I’ll work with anyone interested in what’s best for Laguna Beach.

Meanwhile please tell me your top three issues, and share your thoughts on what I should tackle first, if elected: markorgill4laguna.info

Mark is a 39-year resident of Laguna Beach and developer behind [seven-degrees], Sunset Cove Vilas, and the Civic Arts District.