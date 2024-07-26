Opinion: The Invasion of the Bliss Snatchers

This summer Laguna has felt like one protracted frat house initiation, with a bunch of hooligans and miscreants drinking, puking and defiling our precious campus. On Tuesday night at council, a small group of residents tried to pin the blame squarely on Visit Laguna, our tourist bureau. And sought to defund them. Emotions ran high as residents were at wit’s end over the onslaught of heathens. It’s gotten so bad that some Instagrammers who post valentines to Laguna claim they are getting harassed and bullied by residents. And there are reports that some locals are acting belligerently towards visitors. It’s a sad spectacle, but one thing’s for sure: we could calm all of these frayed nerves if we just opened a cannabis dispensary. And generate significant tax revenue to help defray the costs of those visitors while we’re at it. But I digress.

Let’s go easy on the Visitors Bureau, folks. They’re an easy scapegoat, but only part of the problem. Plus, they’re not spending your money. Its money generated by the hotels from their overnight visitors. And guess what? They just pledged to give half a million a year back to the city. That’s money that could be spent on needed local services like subsidized artist housing.

But clearly, some things need to change. Because while their avowed goal is to target overnight visitors, there’s no denying that their widely viewed social media posts have the unintended consequence of appealing to day trippers as well, as they depict our beaches as being solitary and peaceful. So, a little vigilance towards their marketing strategy and messaging needs to be implemented.

But are they to blame for the alleged 6 million annual visitors to our town? Of course not. We’re all to blame. Who hasn’t posted a beautiful sunset on social media? The world is just too bloated because, 1. we have no predators, 2. procreating is highly enjoyable, and 3. the planet is incinerating everywhere else but here. Where are all those charred inland residents supposed to go? Huntington? They’re too discerning – and we’re too charming – for that. We are bearing the brunt of the weekend exodus from Hades.

So instead of doing the sensible thing and figuring out how to get them out of their cars before they cycle into town, (and educating them on how a civilized society functions with signage, trash cans, and enforcement) the anti-visitor forces want to penalize them – and us – for coming here. Here are some of the dopey ideas offered up in last week’s edition of this paper:

-Place an additional tax of up to 5% on restaurants. Really? Make it harder to survive in a seasonal resort town (with exorbitant rents) than it already is? The writer stated that the restaurants could simply pass the cost on to visitors and not feel a thing. But 75% of their customers are locals, according to every restauranter in town. So we have to eat the price increase? No thanks. Aren’t our restaurants expensive enough already?!

-Increase the bed tax on overnight visitors by another 1%. Jesus, criminy, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Let’s not abuse it. It’s already a whopping 12% on top of the astronomical room rates they pay. These are the good visitors (well, there are fine people on both sides) who patronize our merchants, don’t clog our streets, and behave. Do we want to further repel them by becoming unaffordable and uncompetitive?

-Curtail the purchase of Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway, with wild, unsubstantiated claims that it would cost somewhere in the range of half a billion dollars to do so. Fact check: CalTrans will sell it to us for $1, just as they did with Dana Point and Corona del Mar. But let’s assume those are the annual maintenance estimates. First, Caltrans has historically provided money, and there are federal and state grants to help cover costs. And even if it’s expensive, it’s the only way we can take control of our streets and mitigate our traffic crisis. We have to reimagine circulation because our current infrastructure cannot support the volume of cars coming in.

Councilman George Weiss on Tuesday said that “over-tourism is an unsolvable problem.” This is why we vote you into these positions, George! Not to throw up your hands, but to do the heavy lifting and investigate what other cities are successfully doing. Or go back to our many studies like Complete Streets that offered up solutions decades ago. We have an urgent, metastasizing cancer that requires big thinking and brave action. As I’ve said before, we can’t stop the onslaught, but we can improve traffic flow dramatically by slowing them, diverting them, and keeping them from circulating downtown with periphery parking and alternative transport. There’s not a summer more to waste, Laguna!

Billy is the Chief Experience Officer at adventure sports company La Vida Laguna, and Executive Director of KXFM 104.7, Laguna’s Community Radio. He can be reached at [email protected].